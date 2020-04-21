Discover Australian Associated Press

Crow Tyson Stengle will serve a four-game ban when the AFL resumes following a drink-driving charge. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Crows ban Stengle for four AFL games

By Anna Harrington

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 15:24:45

Adelaide have suspended Tyson Stengle for four AFL games and fined him $2500 for a drink-driving incident.

Stengle was stopped by police for driving an unregistered vehicle in Adelaide’s south-western suburbs in the early hours of April 9 and subsequently failed a blood alcohol test with a reading of 0.125.

The Crows said Stengle had breached both the club and wider community’s standards, while his delay in reporting the indiscretion to them had been taken into consideration when determining the sanction.

Stengle’s fine will be donated to charity and he will also undertake a road safety education course.

“Tyson continues to show remorse for his actions and these sanctions are an expression of our disappointment,” Adelaide head of football Adam Kelly said.

“It is crucial that he receives appropriate education on the significant risks and danger of driving while under the influence of alcohol, and road safety more broadly. 

“We are thankful that no one was hurt and the club will continue to provide Tyson with the necessary support to ensure he can push through this difficult period.”

Stengle, 21, expressed his remorse in a statement.

“I know that I have let a lot of people down and I want to apologise for what were some poor decisions,” he said. 

“I am determined to win back the trust of my teammates and coaches, and that starts with focusing on my training and working hard.”

With the AFL home and away fixture reduced to 17 total games, Stengle will miss a quarter of the remaining 16 regular-season matches.

Stengle has played three AFL games for Adelaide since joining the Crows via a trade at the end of 2018, having previously made two appearances for Richmond.

He featured in round one this year, kicking a goal in the Crows’ loss to Sydney.

