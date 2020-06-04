Discover Australian Associated Press

Andrew McLeod has touched further upon his unease with former club Adelaide. Image by Ben Macmahon/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Crows must change culture: Andrew McLeod

By Steve Larkin

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 19:10:17

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod says the Crows need drastic action from the top down to change the AFL club’s culture.

McLeod says the Crows lack authenticity and is calling for change.

“It has to be top down,” McLeod said on Thursday in a podcast he co-hosts.

“Let’s see those in charge or in front office walk the walk and lead this change like it once used to be.

“No more spin.”

McLeod, who won Norm Smith medals as best-afield in the club’s two premierships in 1997-98, on Tuesday said he no longer felt welcomed at the club.

On Thursday, McLeod – who runs indigenous programs at the Crows and is an assistant coach of the club’s AFLW team – expanded on his reasons.

“When you walk into the Adelaide Football Club, it’s not a particularly warm place,” he said on a podcast he hosts with former basketballer Brett Maher.

“They have taken most of the old photos down, the boardroom (is) like an old office.

“These rooms should tell you a story of an about the history of the people who came before us to lay incredible foundations.

“But no, everything has now been catalogued and if you want to see them, you have to go online to view them.

“I know I’m not alone because in the past 24 hours I have had a lot of these conversations or messages from a number of my former teammates, past officials and many of our great supporters.

“That confirms to me that something is wrong.”

The AFL hall of famer appealed for his comments not to be misconstrued.

“I love my club,” McLeod said.

“I’m as passionate as anyone about it and I want to see it achieve great success.

“Like the tens of thousands of people who call the Adelaide Crows their team, I want them to have a better experience with our football club.

“With my hand on my heart, I just believe our club can be better and we should strive to be.”

McLeod said he had discussed his feelings with club hierarchy including board member and his former teammate Mark Ricciuto.

“It’s unfortunate that’s how I feel,” he said.

“But (I’m) happy to have a conversation like I did with Mark Ricciuto … telling him that our club needs tangible authenticity by creating a culture that makes you feel welcome, like you belong and are valued, no matter who you may be.”

