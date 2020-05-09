Discover Australian Associated Press

Ben Crocker and his Crows teammates will train as individuals to avoid further protocol breaches. Image by (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Australian rules football

Crows pare back AFL quarantine training

By Shayne Hope

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 12:09:24

Adelaide Crows players in quarantine are now training as individuals so as to take out any possibility of further breaches of coronavirus training protocols.

The South Australian club has been cautioned by police and is still waiting to learn details of its penalty from the AFL after a group of players breached the league’s rules which ban training in groups of more than two players.

Sixteen Adelaide players and assistant coach Ben Hart are at a golf resort in the Barossa Valley to serve a 14-day quarantine period after returning to SA from interstate.

Senior coach Matthew Nicks confirmed a group of eight players kicked balls together after a running session on Thursday.

But the Crows have strenuously denied they deliberately set out to circumvent coronavirus protocols.

“We understand the ramifications of this and it’s affected the entire industry and we’re sorry for that,” Nicks told Fox Footy on Saturday.

“We take full responsibility but I just feel for my young players, who at the moment are still up at the facility.

“They’re now training as individuals to take out any risk, but it’s a really tough time for those guys.”

The AFL integrity unit had hoped to conclude its investigation into the breach by close of business on Friday, but it has now spilled into the weekend.

Nicks said the Crows were not involved in a negotiation with the AFL over their penalty.

There is the prospect of a large financial sanction for the club and possible suspensions for the players involved.

“We just have to await their feedback on that,” Nicks said.

Nicks said he had been contacted by rival senior coaches, who have offered their support to the first-year Crows coach.

