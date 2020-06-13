Discover Australian Associated Press

Crows coach Matthew Nicks (l) was unhappy with his side's display against Port. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Crows played bruise-free footy: coach

By Steve Larkin

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 23:50:26

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks has blasted his players for “bruise-free footy” in a record 75-point AFL loss to arch rival Port Adelaide.

First-year head coach Nicks was blunt when asked what disappointed him most about the Crows’ meek loss on Saturday night.

“Our inconsistency. Our lack of contest. Bruise-free footy,” he said.

“We put 10 minutes of footy out on the ground and looked pretty good early and then unfortunately we completely dropped away.

“It’s a really embarrassing performance.”

The Crows kicked the initial two goals but mustered just three more for the game.

Port’s 17.8 (110) to 5.5 (35) victory was the Power’s biggest win over the Crows – and was also Adelaide’s lowest score against their bitter South Australian foe.

“”We allowed them to play football the way they wanted to play football,” Nicks said.

“Some of the off-ball stuff, we’re not going to accept it moving forward. I don’t care who it is, we don’t discriminate.

“It’s not a lack of effort, I want to point that out.

“Our guys are trying their guts out, they are just getting their method wrong.”

Adelaide’s loss was soured by captain Rory Sloane suffering a game-ending corked thigh.

“It was a really solid cork unfortunately,” Nicks said.

“He wanted to continue on but the last thing we wanted to do was make that worse … we just had to make the decision for more of the medium-longer term for him.”

Defender Jake Kelly was concussed in the opening quarter when attempting to tackle.

The winless Crows and unbeaten Port depart for a Gold Coast hub later this week ahead of at least their next three matches in Queensland.

Nicks said having his players in a hub was, in a football-sense, a bonus.

“We were really looking forward to getting over there as a group,” he said.

“The toughest part of it is families – we respect that we understand that, I have got a family so that’s going to be tough to not have them there.

“But I think for our young group it’s going to be a real positive to be over there together.

“We will do our best to spend as much time as we can trying to work on some of these areas.”

