Passengers from the Vasco da Gama have completed their quarantine and are waiting for flights home. Image by Justin Benson-Cooper/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Three fresh COVID-19 cases in WA

By Christine McGinn

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 16:51:18

Western Australia has recorded just three fresh cases of COVID-19, as a plan to fly stranded travellers home is in the works.

Two of the new cases came home to WA with the illness from cruise ships in the Mediterranean and an investigation is underway into how the third person acquired coronavirus.

“We continue to be hampered by people coming back from overseas,” WA Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday.

“Three infectious today is unambiguously good news. Three is I think the lowest we’ve had since our testing regime commenced.”

The total number of people who have been infected in WA is 517. Of that 68 were from The Artania cruise ship.

Almost 240 people with COVID-19 have recovered.

There are 38 people still in hospital.

Mr McGowan warned internal state restrictions would be in place for at least six months, in some form, and reviewed monthly.

“Western Australia has been a leading light in the country and perhaps the entire world. I don’t want to see people’s health outcomes impacted so whatever we do, we’ll be very cautious,” he said.

“We are obviously doing well but the war isn’t won.”

As for the border restrictions, Mr McGowan said they will remain in place “for a long period of time”.

The government is looking at options to fly out about 650 passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship who have completed their 14-day quarantine period in Perth.

Most are from the eastern states while a few are from overseas.

The passengers finished their quarantine on Friday and have been moved to a Perth hotel, until they fly home.

The state may have to work with Qantas to underwrite flights to get people home, and Western Australians back in the state.

“Getting them home is not easy… Virgin has essentially stopped, Qantas has wound back its flights so much that it’s very difficult to get flights home for these people,” he said.

“It may mean the state needs to work with Qantas to support flights or underwrite flights to get people from the east home but also to get West Australians back here.”

State Emergency Service volunteers and the Department of Communities are helping to repatriate more than 2000 people who have or are close to finishing their quarantine periods.

The Artania, which remains docked in Fremantle under the watch of the Australian Border Force, is scheduled to leave by April 18.

Five of the seven cruise ships that had been off the Western Australia coast have gone past Fremantle on their way north.

Once they are all gone, Mr McGowan will breathe a sigh of relief.

