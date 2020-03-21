Aust virus cases pass 1000 after NSW jump

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW has ballooned to 436 after 83 new cases were identified in the state, taking the national total past the 1000 mark.

The increase comes as the NSW government discovered four cases of cruiseships disembarking in Sydney with infected passengers on board.

“The majority of cases diagnosed in NSW were either acquired overseas or are a contact of a known case,” NSW Health said.

“Seventy-four cases have been locally acquired without an identified source of infection. Investigations to establish any links between cases in order to prevent further spread are ongoing.”