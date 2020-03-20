Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Passengers who left the Ruby Princess in Sydney have been urged to self-isolate due to coronavirus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

By AAP

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 21:43:08

Health authorities are urging almost 3800 passengers and crew from a cruise that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, after four people on board were confirmed to have coronavirus.

As NSW’s total cases rose to 382 on Friday, at least four people on the Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess cruise ship that arrived Sydney the previous day were confirmed to be infected.

Three of the confirmed cases were passengers who disembarked the ship after it docked in Circular Quay, while the fourth was a crew member who remains in isolation on the ship.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday said it was possible other people on board had COVID-19 and everyone needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sixty-three per cent of the ship’s 2647 passengers were Australian, 20 per cent were United States residents and the rest were from a variety of other countries.

Ninety-eight of the 1148 crew also disembarked the ship and have left for their home countries, while the rest remain in isolation on the ship off the NSW coast.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said all passengers had been contacted by text and email with authorities next making follow-up phone calls.

She said the cruise ship company would take care of the Ruby Princess crew.

“They have doctors on board the ship, they have ICU facilities, they have care,” Dr Chant said.

Princess Cruises said all occupants with flu-like symptoms and their cabin mates had been in isolation on board the ship, minimising contact with other guests or crew.

It was announced earlier on Friday that an 81-year-old NSW woman had died after contracting coronavirus – bringing the NSW death toll to six and the national tally to seven.

The woman died on Thursday night after close contact with a confirmed case linked to Ryde Hospital.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed the state’s 2020-21 budget will be deferred to later in the year as the state focuses on safeguarding health and sustaining livelihoods, echoing an earlier announcement by the prime minister.

The state’s Planning Minister Rob Stokes, meanwhile, has overridden regulations preventing 24-hour deliveries of stock to supermarkets amid panic-buying.

Latest news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

health

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

Health authorities are urging passengers and crew from a cruise ship that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, as NSW coronavirus cases continue to rise.

health

NSW virus toll hits six, cases top 380

A sixth person in NSW, and seventh across Australia has died after contracting COVID-19 while the number of cases in the state has surpassed 380.

crime, law and justice

Murdered Qld teen never had a chance

The Queensland man who killed pregnant teen prostitute Tiffany Taylor previously spent 15 years in jail for murder and will now likely die in prison.

health

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Four people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case possible.

news

health

Australian borders closed to non-residents

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents and non-citizens, and introduced stricter rules for indoor gatherings, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Beveridge queries AFL virus measures

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has raised concerns over some of the limits put on players by the AFL during the coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Italy virus deaths surge by 627 in one day

Italy's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 627 in one day to reach 4032, in a massive 18.4 per cent increase - the highest daily death rate so far.