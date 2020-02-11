Cruise ship bound for WA amid virus fears

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cruise liner Queen Mary 2 is heading to Fremantle in WA over fears about the deadly coronavirus. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cruise ship bound for WA amid virus fears

By AAP

February 11, 2020

2020-02-11 18:40:53

A luxury cruise ship has been diverted to Fremantle amid concerns about the deadly coronavirus, which could cost Western Australia up to $300 million in tourism revenue.

Cruise operator Cunard has confirmed the Queen Mary 2 liner will skip scheduled stops in Singapore and several other cities, including Hong Kong.

The vessel will instead travel directly from Malaysia to Fremantle, arriving next Tuesday before embarking on an Australian itinerary.

Passengers and crew who had travelled from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within the last 14 days would not be permitted to board.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew is of utmost importance to us,” Cunard said in a statement.

“Although the risk to our guests and crew is low, the coronavirus situation is dynamic and evolving.”

The company said it would continue to conduct pre-boarding screening while the ship, which can carry about 4000 passengers and crew, would also be regularly disinfected.

WA is yet to record a coronavirus case, with more than 50 people having returned negative test results.

But the state’s economy has taken a hit due to a combination of factors related to the outbreak, including a fall in the iron ore price.

The state Labor government on Monday committed $10 million to the ailing tourism sector to be spent on marketing and discounted regional flights.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA said the state was set to lose between $250 and $300 million in visitor spending.

“It is critical that both the state and federal governments keep their options open to potentially further support the sector and the economy,” chief executive Chris Rodwell said.

Latest sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

cricket

Warner's another AB win for bat over ball

The Allan Border medal has been awarded on 21 occasions and a clear trend has developed, suggesting it is a batsman's award.

news

crime, law and justice

Australia cannot deport Aboriginal people

Two men are seeking damages for false imprisonment as the High Court ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be "aliens", presenting a hurdle to their deportation.

sport

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.