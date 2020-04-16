Cruising’s reputation not beyond repair

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The handling of coronavirus outbreaks aboard cruise ships has damaged the industry's reputation. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cruising’s reputation not beyond repair

By Darren Cartwright

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 17:07:42

Cruise ships pour $5 billion into the Australian economy but their reputation may take years to fully recover from the coronavirus.

The investigation into 19 deaths and hundreds of infections associated with the Ruby Princess is the albatross hanging around the industry’s neck.

Criticism has also been levelled at how cruise lines reacted to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic in the second week of March.

Passengers became prisoners on ships. Others were left stranded in foreign countries mid-cruise. Several thousand passengers were still on ships around the world less than a week ago..

Australian ports remain closed to cruise ships and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has suggested reinvigorating the industry will be a low priority when international travel restrictions are finally lifted.

“Cruise travel, you would expect to be sitting right towards the end if not the very last thing that is reactivated again, given the difficulties Australia has faced with the cruise sector,” he told the ABC.

When it does restart, it will take more than clever marketing before tourists start rushing for their gangways, says Griffith University director of tourism Sarah Gardiner.

Ms Gardiner said it will take a lot of work for cruise lines to return to the pre-COVID-19 halcyon days when worldwide passenger numbers almost doubled over a decade, from 17.9 million in 2009 to 30 million in 2019.

“The scale of what has happened at the moment is significant and it’s unlike anything that we have ever seen before and quite pervasive across the whole tourism industry,” Ms Gardiner told AAP.

“There’s going to have to be some key fundamental changes that need to be made to rebuild confidence and this just won’t be a marketing effort.

“A key part of that will be improving the policies and processes in place to better manage an event and get sick people home, or better manage people that are unwell and docking at the destination.”

Cruise ships provided 3.5 million passenger visit days in 2018/19, according to an Australian cruise industry economic assessment, with Queensland and NSW the main destinations.

Ships spent a combined 521 days docked in the Sunshine State, and 379 days in NSW.

The importance of cruising for Australian tourism cannot be underestimated and will return stronger and wiser, says Cruise Lines International Association – the world’s largest cruise industry trade association.

The association’s managing director of Australasia, Joel Katz, said enhanced protocols and practices were put in place as the global crisis emerged. Restoring passenger confidence would be a key priority.

“Our focus will be on communicating this to government, industry stakeholders and the wider public, highlighting the robust screening measures, the sanitisation protocols, the standard of medical expertise we have on board, and the many levels of regulation and government oversight that we operate with,” Mr Katz said.

Mr Katz said it was too soon to speculate on the long-term impact of the pandemic on the cruise industry and travel patterns generally.

However, he believes the industry has the resilience and a responsibility to confront the challenges ahead.

“Australians, in particular, have a passion for cruising which is reflected in this region having the highest market penetration for cruising out of any established market,” he said.

“The cruise industry is deeply connected to the Australian community and the Australian economy, and we plan to do our part to contribute to the global recovery as we emerge from this pandemic.”

Ms Gardiner said the effect of the coronavirus on the cruising industry far surpassed norovirus, which causes gastroenteritis and has seen many ships dock early in Australia.

The Sun Princess had three outbreaks of norovirus in 2017, while another affected some 200 passengers on the Sea Princess in early 2018.

About a dozen norovirus outbreaks are reported each year, according to the US Government’s Centre for Disease Control’s vessel sanitation program, which requires cruise ships to log and report the number of passengers and crew who come down with gastrointestinal illness.

Latest sport

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

Australian rules football

AFL to announce resumption date this month

AFL clubs and fans will be given definitive details about the 2020 season resumption by the end of April, league boss Gillon McLachlan says.

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

news

politics

Economic clamp could ease in four weeks

Parts of the economy in hibernation due to coronavirus could be restarted in mid-May if three crucial health benchmarks are met.

sport

rugby union

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

New Zealand's elite rugby players have learnt the extent of their coronavirus-related pay cuts, but their Australian counterparts are still awaiting their deal.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.