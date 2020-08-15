Crunch day in New Zealand’s COVID fight

Extending a COVID-19 lockdown and possibly delaying the election will be top of mind when New Zealand’s Cabinet meets in Wellington for a crunch meeting this afternoon.

The first community outbreak in more than three months has thrown New Zealanders back into the clutches of the pandemic, after weeks of living free of restrictions.

First identified on Tuesday, the new Auckland cluster has 17 confirmed cases, all within the country’s biggest city, with an additional number of probable cases.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent Auckland back into lockdown on Wednesday in an attempt the arrest the spread of the spread of the virus.

Ms Ardern has warned case numbers will get worse before they get better, foreshadowing the extension of the lockdown.

But her original order expires at midnight tonight, making Friday a major decision day.

On Friday at 1pm NZST, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will address the nation with updated numbers and details.

Then at 3pm NZST, the Cabinet will meet to discuss the findings, and at 5:30pm NZST, Ms Ardern will present them at a keenly anticipated press conference.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins told media outlets the government was not considering toughening Auckland’s restrictions to the severe ‘level four’ endured nationwide during the Autumn lockdown.

The rest of the country has been placed on alert ‘level two’, requiring social distancing and caps on gatherings.

The government will also have to answer to a scandalous report made by Newshub on Thursday night which suggested two thirds of border and isolation staff were not tested for the virus until the new outbreak.

Like Australia, NZ asks all international arrivals to isolate within a government-run quarantine system for a fortnight.

The border regime is considered New Zealand’s front line of defence against the virus.

Thousands of people – including many in the south Auckland suburbs surrounding the airport where the outbreak was first identified – are employed within it.

At the crunch 3pm meeting, Cabinet will also discuss the possibility of finding a new date for the national election, set for September 19.

Ms Ardern delayed Wednesday’s planned dissolution of Parliament to next Monday to buy herself some time to make the call.

Kiwis are due to start voting in just three weeks for the poll, and Ms Ardern has no shortage of advice for what to do.

The opposition, National, has suggested putting off the poll until November, or even next year through what she calls a “super-majority” vote of Parliament.

Deputy PM Winston Peters, who urged Ms Ardern to pick a November date before the arrival of COVID, supported the PM, saying “health first, politics second”.

“At this difficult time our concern must be focused on the health of our team of five million,” he said.

“When we have the information we need to better understand our health challenge then we can address the timing of the election.

“The general election, and the campaign that proceeds it, needs to be free and fair for all concerned – parties, candidates, officials, and most of all voters.

“If that means delay then so be it.”