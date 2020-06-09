Discover Australian Associated Press

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says any EPL title parade through the city will need to be put on ice. Image by EPA PHOTO

Feature Report

Crunch EPL derby cleared for Goodison Park

By AAP

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 07:12:41

Liverpool’s city mayor Joe Anderson says he is now in favour of the Merseyside derby taking place at Everton later this month.

Liverpool could potentially wrap up a first English Premier League title in 30 years at Everton on June 21, in both sides’ first match back since the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic three months ago.

Fears of fans congregating outside Goodison Park or Anfield led to speculation the game could be held at a neutral venue but Merseyside Police have said there were no objections from the force to holding games at either ground.

Anderson has previously voiced his opposition to the season restarting on a home-and-away basis because of the risk of supporters gathering outside stadiums.

And while he is adamant the general public should stay away from venues, he has withdrawn his complaint at the two Merseyside grounds staging fixtures.

“We are in a better place than we were four weeks ago and we’ve been able to convey why it’s so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds,” he told The Athletic.

“We have had the opportunity since then to speak to fans and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that the supporters need to stay away. Both clubs have made it clear. (Liverpool manager) Juergen Klopp has made it clear.

“So I would have no objection to the games being played at our clubs’ home grounds, both the derby at Goodison and Liverpool’s games at Anfield.”

Liverpool need just two victories from their final nine fixtures to claim the title but they will be able to wrap it up at the Toffees if second-placed Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17.

However, Klopp believes any title parade may have to be put on hold for a few months because of the public health crisis.

“That you can’t celebrate in the way you’ve always dreamed of, that’s not nice, I totally understand that,” he told Sky Germany. 

“I feel the same way. It’s not that my ideal is to celebrate alone in the stadium, then just drive home.

“It wasn’t like that when you thought about it. But that cannot be changed now. Why should we now make a big deal about something that can’t be changed?”

