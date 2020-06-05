CSG moratorium defeated in NSW parliament

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A bill imposing a moratorium on CSG has been narrowly defeated in NSW despite community disquiet. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

CSG moratorium defeated in NSW parliament

By Jodie Stephens

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 18:44:06

A bill imposing a moratorium on coal seam gas has been narrowly defeated in NSW parliament as a controversial CSG proposal in the state’s northwest undergoes assessment.

The coalition government has been accused of forcing a quick vote on the coal seam gas moratorium bill to spare National Party members a public campaign on the issue.

The private member’s bill passed the NSW upper house on Wednesday with support from Labor, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, the Greens and the Animal Justice Party.

But it ultimately fell at the next hurdle, with the lower house voting it down 38-36 after the coalition suspended government business to deal with it on Thursday.

It comes as a divisive Narrabri coal seam gas project, proposed by oil and gas giant Santos, undergoes assessment.

Shooters MP Roy Butler, whose electorate includes Narrabri, says the bill is about making sure that every possible protection and control is in place to protect water before anything happened with CSG.

“The vast majority of people in my electorate do not want to see CSG,” Mr Butler said.

Lock the Gate Alliance spokeswoman Margaret Fleck accused the government of betraying rural people by voting against the bill.

“It is deeply troubling that, at a time when we are still struggling with the impacts of an unprecedented drought, the government would put our scarce water resources at further risk by encouraging the polluting and risky coal seam gas industry,” Ms Fleck said in a statement.

But NSW Nationals leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the bill’s supporters had voted for “downward pressure on job opportunities and upward pressure on gas prices and energy prices”.

“One of the things that we must look at is the opportunities to boost employment in regional and rural NSW,” Mr Barilaro told parliament on Thursday.

“Every piece of development that happens in the regions has some level of impact … but these are decisions that you make based on the expert advice, expert advice that comes out of planning.”

Environment and Energy Minister Matt Kean also spoke against the bill, saying the Narrabri project should be considered on its merits like other developments around NSW.

“The fate of the Narrabri gas project should be decided by science and not politics,” he said.

“That’s why it’s going through a rigorous, independent planning assessment process, like every project of that nature where there are considerable concerns in the community.”

Independent MP Justin Field, who introduced the bill, accused the state government of rushing the bill through the lower house to avoid a public campaign for National MPs to support it.

“Normally legislation would be introduced and be given time for all members to consider the legislation and to hear from their local constituents on the issue,” he said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the NSW Nationals said Mr Field’s statement was “ridiculous” and the bill had been open for consideration for months

Latest sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

rugby league

Bulldogs cleared to return to NRL training

Canterbury legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus, allowing the club's NRL team to resume training after a breach in protocols on Thursday.

rugby league

McGregor knows wins must come at Dragons

Paul McGregor has told St George Illawarra players to block out the public criticism of his team ahead of Monday's crucial clash with Canterbury.

news

media

AAP newswire set to go on with new owners

Australian Associated Press's newswire service is expected to continue with new owners in the final stages of a sale.

sport

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

world

crime, law and justice

'Get your knee off our necks': Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton has demanded justice for George Floyd as three former officers face court over his death and protests continue across the United States.