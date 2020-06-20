CSIRO backs wastewater testing for virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sewage testing can identify coronavirus even when the carrier is asymptomatic, the CSIRO says. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

CSIRO backs wastewater testing for virus

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 06:51:18

Testing sewage in Australian suburbs would be a cheap and easy way for health authorities to pin down localised outbreaks of coronavirus, the national science agency says.

The CSIRO has published new research after testing different methods of analysing wastewater to find the most cost-effective, rapid and accurate system.

It says scientific techniques have been refined so that the presence of COVID-19 carriers in the community can be identified regardless of whether they show symptoms.

The new research builds on the world’s first peer-reviewed proof-of-concept trial run in Brisbane by CSIRO and The University of Queensland which tested untreated sewage and found fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Wastewater monitoring could save billions world-wide, being significantly cheaper and faster than clinical screening for COVID-19, but would be used as an added diagnostic measure.

CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said that as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, science has found a way to help individual communities avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

“This unique monitoring breakthrough will ensure each suburb gets the medical support it needs so all of us, as a nation, can stay healthier,” Dr Marshall said.

CSIRO researcher Dr Warish Ahmed, who led the findings, says the agency will keep refining concentration and detection methods to provide more sensitive results.

“This will provide information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community so public health officials can have as much information as possible to manage an outbreak in a timely manner.”

The results will be shared with a new global scientific collaboration, which brings together more than 50 experts in water-based epidemiology to share testing methods and data on wastewater-based disease surveillance.

The CSIRO says drinking water is very well protected against all viruses, including the new coronavirus.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

Australian rules football

Dogs upset GWS in spiteful AFL clash

The Western Bulldogs have weathered a physical storm from GWS to break their 2020 drought by winning a spiteful AFL clash at Marvel Stadium by 24 points.

rugby league

Penrith beat Storm, prove NRL credentials

Penrith have claimed just their third win over Melbourne in 15 years, with Viliame Kikau and Nathan Cleary helping them to a 21-14 NRL victory at Campbelltown.

soccer

FFA and Fox Sports reach broadcast deal

The FFA and Fox Sports have struck a revised broadcast agreement, allowing the pay TV operator to broadcast the remainder of the 2019-20 A-League season.

Australian rules football

AFL 'hypocritical' on racism: Wilkinson

Former player Joel Wilkinson says the AFL's support of the Black Lives Matter is hypocritical and has detailed his experiences of racism in the code.

news

politics

Further lifting of virus restrictions near

People in the ACT can already gather in larger crowds, while Victorians will enjoy a further lifting of coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

sport

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

world

virus diseases

Apple to shut some US stores due to virus

As rise in the number of new coronavirus cases in parts of the United States has prompted Apple to close its stores again in four states.