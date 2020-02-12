CSL first half profit up 11% to $1.25bn

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
CSL has upgraded its full year profit guidance after recording an 11% leap in first half net profit. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

earnings

CSL first half profit up 11% to $1.25bn

By Steven Deare

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 08:43:11

Biotech CSL has reported an 11 per cent leap in first half net profit to $US1.25 billion and upgraded its full year profit guidance.

The blood products manufacturer said it now expected full year profit to be about 10 per cent to 13 per cent on FY19, in the range of $US2.1 billion to $US2.17 billion.

Profit for the six months to December 31 rose 8.0 per cent on a constant currency basis while total operating revenue grew 11 per cent to $US4.9 billion.

Growth in CSL’s key immunoglobulin products, haemophilia therapies and seqirus influenza vaccines, as well as progress on a China distribution model were the key contributors to its profit increase.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of 95 US cents per share, unfranked. 

That’s an increase on the 85 US cents paid 12 months ago.

Latest sport

tennis

Australia draw Belgium, Belarus in Fed Cup

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in April.

National Basketball Association (North American Professional)

Dallas Mavericks cut 'class act' Broekhoff

Ryan Broekhoff received praise from fellow Australian Joe Ingles after news broke the Dallas Mavericks had axed the Victorian sharpshooter.

rugby league

Catalans still unsure on Folau debut date

Catalans Dragons say former Wallabies star Israel Folau will need to prove his fitness in training before he can make his Super League debut this weekend.

soccer

Victory turn focus to ACL Korea trip

After grinding out a difficult 1-0 win over Chiangrai United in their ACL opener, Melbourne Victory will turn their focus to next week's trip to FC Seoul.

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

news

environmental issue

Exotic pest worm detected in Australia

The exotic pest fall armyworm - which has the potential to destroy crops overnight - has been detected for the first time in Australia.

sport

tennis

Australia draw Belgium, Belarus in Fed Cup

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in April.

world

crime, law and justice

Weinstein defence rests, he won't testify

Closing arguments in the US rape trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein are expected later this week.