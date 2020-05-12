CSR full-year profit jumps to $125m

CSR’s full-year profit has jumped 61 per cent to $125.3 million as its aluminium division benefited from a lower Australian dollar.

The construction materials supplier on Tuesday reported revenue for continuing operations for the year to March 31 declined 5.0 per cent to $2.21 billion and it would not pay a final dividend because of the uncertain economic environment.

CSR said it had seen no significant drop in activity during the first six weeks of 2020/21 but anticipated there would be an impact on activity in key markets during the year.