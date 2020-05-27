Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australian quick Pat Cummins would welcome an IPL tournament to replace a postponed T20 World Cup. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

By Steve Larkin

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 14:12:10

Australia’s vice-captain Pat Cummins is throwing his support behind a potential IPL tournament replacing the Twenty20 World Cup.

Slated to be held in Australia in October and November, the T20 global showpiece is in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should the tournament be postponed, IPL chiefs are examining staging their own event about that time.

“That would be nice … the IPL would be a great fit,” Cummins told reporters on Wednesday.

“(It’s) T20, brings together the best players in the world… it would be great for cricket.

“You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I’m sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket.”

Cummins became the IPL’s most expensive player at last December’s auction with a $A3.17m contract with Kolkata Knight Riders.

“There’s a lot of reasons why I want it to go ahead, but the main one is it’s a great tournament,” he said.

Cummins and his NSW teammates returned to pre-season training on Wednesday as cricket officials continue to grapple with financial fallout from the coronavirus.

Cricket Australia’s contracted players face likely pay cuts and the governing body has stood down staff – something Cummins hoped won’t extend to permanent losses in support staff for the Australian team.

“We have got incredible resources at our disposal on tour,” he said.

“A difference between a lot of other sports and the Aussie cricket team is we’re on the road for 10, 11 months (each year).

“They (support staff) are on the road with us all year so… It would be a shame for us to lose a few staff, there is great people, passionate people, top of their field.”

Cricket NSW, unlike other state cricket bodies including Victoria, Queensland and South Australia, have yet to cut any staff.

While CA has forecast funding cuts up to 45 per cent, Cricket NSW is querying why decisions can’t be delayed until there was certainty about Australia’s summer cricket schedules.

“I’m really proud of the questions they (Cricket NSW) are asking. We have got a great board, great staff,” Cummins said.

“In cricket, we’re really lucky over the past couple of months that we have dodged a bullet just with the nature of us being a summer sport.”

Latest sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

Australian rules football

Swans star Franklin injures hamstring

Sydney's AFL superstar Lance Franklin will have a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of a hamstring injury suffered at Swans training.

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

news

politics

Workplace reforms are worth it: union boss

Business groups and unions are taking a positive approach to government-initiated talks over simplifying awards and fixing enterprise bargaining agreements.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.