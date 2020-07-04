Cunnington hurt again in Roos’ AFL loss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ben Cunnington (c) exits with his Kangaroos teammates after the AFL defeat to the Bulldogs. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos’ AFL loss

By Shayne Hope

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 23:40:11

Rhyce Shaw conceded North Melbourne might have brought Ben Cunnington back from injury too early after the tough midfielder failed to see out the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Cunnington returned from a back injury to bolster a midfield group that lost skipper captain Jack Ziebell (hamstring) during the week, but it was smashed around the contest by a hungry Bulldogs outfit at Marvel Stadium.

The 29-year-old copped a knock to his back early in the match and also had work done on his groin before quarter-time.

“He wasn’t giving us anything from then on in, so it’s really disappointing,” Shaw said.

“(The knock) was just in one of the contests and it wasn’t right.

“He obviously had that issue coming in and it just didn’t get any better.”

Cunnington had not played since the round-two win over GWS and had been in doubt all week.

“He got up, we were confident and I made a decision to play him, so that’s where it sits,” Shaw said.

“It possibly was the wrong call, but we were really confident, to be honest, on all the evidence we were given.

“We were happy to play him and going in I was really confident with the way he was going and he warmed up really well. It’s just what it is.”

North only marginally lost the official contested possession and clearance counts but Shaw was disappointed with his side’s performance in those crucial areas.

“We pride ourselves on that, we’re a really tough, contested team, but the Bulldogs were really sharp and really impressive around the ball,” he said.

“Their ability to get outside of that initial contest, win the ball cleanly and get out is elite. We got shown up.”

In addition to Cunnington’s injury, Tarryn Thomas was concussed when he took a heavy fall after flying for a huge pack mark before halftime and sat out the second half.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

Australian rules football

Bruce stars in Dogs' big AFL win over Roos

Former St Kilda forward Josh Bruce has kicked six goals as the Western Bulldogs took North Melbourne to the cleaners in a big AFL win at Marvel Stadium.

Australian rules football

Lions roll on in AFL as Port fade at Gabba

Brisbane have kicked six goals in a brilliant second quarter for their fourth-straight AFL win - a 37-point Gabba victory over ladder leaders Port Adelaide.

rugby union

Brumbies down Rebels in Canberra derby

The Brumbies have kicked off their Super Rugby AU campaign with an impressive win over the Melbourne Rebels in Canberra.

news

politics

Eden-Monaro down to pre-poll preferences

A slow count of pre-poll votes in the Eden-Monaro by-election means it is too close to call between Labor's Kristy McBain or Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs.

sport

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.