Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge hopes curtain-raisers can be scheduled on game day to prepare players. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

By Anna Harrington and Oliver Caffrey

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 15:56:13

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says cuts to football department staff make curtain-raisers the only feasible way to give fringe AFL players match practice when football resumes.

AFL players have been barred from participating in second-tier competitions like the VFL this season, making it difficult for those who miss out on selection to push for a spot.

Beveridge said small-sided games or competitive training sessions against opponents on game day shaped as a solution.

“There’s a chance there might be some curtain-raiser opportunities against teams that we’re playing,” Beveridge told reporters.

“It’ll have to be that because we haven’t got the staff to be at a different venue on separate days, or on the same day, with the financial constraints.

“If we can pull that off then the boys who miss out on a game will grab onto that bone that you throw them. 

“Some of those opportunities might look like training with the opposition, which will be interesting … you’d be able to have some spirit in some 14 v 14 and reduced numbers type competitive games.

“It’s not going to be ideal, but I think the players will need it for a period of time. It’s just when you get into the back end of the 17 game season, whether it’s run its race,” Beveridge said.

Increasing the bench from four to six players is another way to include more players on game day.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury said he didn’t believe extra bench players were required given the shortened quarters, but the two spots would provide opportunities.

“I understand the call for it if there’s not going to be anywhere the rest of your list can play,” Pendlebury said. 

“You need to keep those guys engaged and you can’t just keep training them and flogging them on the training track.

“I don’t mind the idea of having six on the bench to filter guys through that are ready to keep them hungry and give them a taste of senior football.”

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said it was difficult to know what changes would be made to the game without a fixture.

“Until we’re given the fixture we can’t make decisions around what even the soft cap’s going to look like, how many interchange numbers you can have, how long the quarters would be,” he said. 

Clarkson said the Hawks were willing to travel whenever and wherever required and expected the first fixture block to land at clubs in the coming days.

“Once we get some clarity around that then we’ll have some idea on who our opponents are going to be and what approach we take from there.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

rugby union

Reds trio terminate RA contracts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and his Queensland teammates Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their Rugby Australia contracts.

news

politics

JobKeeper costs cut as restrictions ease

The cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program has been revised down to $70 billion due to paperwork errors, as economic restrictions are lifted further.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

politics

Hong Kong opposition slams China law move

Hong Kong is required to quickly finish enacting national security regulations under proposed new legislation being prepared by China's parliament.