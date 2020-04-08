Discover Australian Associated Press

Authorities are cracking down on criminals preying on the vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Cyber spies crack down on virus scammers

By Daniel McCulloch

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 14:28:04

Australian cyber spies are cracking down on foreign crooks targeting households and businesses with scams and attacks during the coronavirus crisis.

Telecommunications and IT companies have also been enlisted to block and destroy malicious websites.

Some cyber criminals have posed as health professionals to exploit vulnerable Australians by infecting their computers with malware and stealing private information.

Australian Signals Directorate boss Rachel Noble described the thieves as heartless.

“Our offensive cyber campaign has only just begun,” Ms Noble said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to strike back at these cyber criminals operating offshore as they attempt to steal money and data from Australians.”

The intelligence agency is also working with Google and Microsoft to ensure people are warned about dodgy websites.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dumped Okunbor to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked winger Jayden Okunbor will appeal his NRL deregistration after he was kicked out of the game for his role in Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

news

health

NSW COVID-19 restrictions could be relaxed

NSW has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 2734 confirmed cases with 36 patients in intensive care and the death toll still at 21.

sport

rugby league

world

virus diseases

Signs virus easing; NYC deaths exceed 3200

There are some signs the coronavirus crisis is easing in parts of Europe but health officials say people should not let their guard down.