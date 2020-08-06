Discover Australian Associated Press

A new cyber strategy has been released by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and Scott Morrison. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Cyber spies to help catch dark web lurkers

By Daniel McCulloch

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 15:10:13

Elite cyber spies trained to target overseas criminal networks could soon shift their focus to Australian-based creeps lurking on the dark web.

Federal police and organised crime investigators will also be empowered to break into the networks of pedophiles and terrorists operating domestically.

The Morrison government wants the Australian Signals Directorate to help police track down criminals “in the darkest corners of the internet”.

AFP officers and agents from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission would then launch operations to smash the onshore networks.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton insists law abiding citizens have nothing to fear from ASD, a foreign-focused intelligence agency, helping catch Australian crooks.

Mr Dutton described the dark web as the “sewer of the internet” where perverts exchange images of children and extremists plot hideous crimes.

“If you’re a pedophile you should be worried about these powers, if you’re a terrorist you should be worried about these powers,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“If you’re committing a serious offence in relation to the trafficking of drugs – of ice for example, that’s being peddled to children – you should be worried about these powers.

“If you’re part of the Australian community, the 99 per cent of people that aren’t involved in those activities, then I don’t think you have anything to concern yourself with.”

Mr Dutton and Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a new cyber strategy on Thursday, focused on protecting public assets, private businesses and ordinary people from attacks.

The strategy targets hostile state-based actors in countries like China and Russia, as well as international criminal syndicates, while an extra 100 “cyber detectives” will be employed to hunt down pedophiles.

Operators of critical infrastructure such as power plants, ports and communications networks will be given $66 million to investigate whether they are vulnerable to sabotage or spying.

Banking, finance, health, food and grocery operations will also be added to the legislated list of critical infrastructure.

Universities, small and medium businesses will be given more support to upgrade their cyber security systems.

Currently the AFP and the ACIC can only collect communications in relation to an investigation of a particular person or device, connected with a specific offence, under warrant.

But the dark web and encrypted communications apps make identifying suspects extremely difficult.

The new laws to be put to federal parliament would give the AFP and ACIC easier access to the computers used by criminals.

