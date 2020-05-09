Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The trial will see if Cynata's drug candidate improves blood-oxygen levels in COVID-19 patients. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

By AAP

May 9, 2020

2020-05-09 14:09:03

Melbourne biotech company Cynata Therapeutics has received approval to enrol two dozen seriously ill COVID-19 patients in a NSW trial of its stem cell drug candidate.

Twelve COVID-19 patients with compromised lung function will receive infusions of Cynata’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cells treatment in addition to their normal care, while the other 12 will just receive the standard course of treatment.

Researchers will then see after a week if the patients who received the Cymerus treatment have better oxygen levels in their blood than those in the control group.

Cynata said it was also assessing opportunities to expand the COVID-19 trial to other jurisdictions, as the Cymerus treatment has shown promise in treating conditions that can arise from severe COVID-19 infections.

The study will be conducted in NSW centres in collaboration with the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute and investigators from the COVID-19 Stem Cell Treatment Group.

Cynata’s lead product candidate is a stem cell treatment for graft-versus-host disease, a complication that sometimes arises after organ transplants.

By 1340 AEDT, Cynata shares had jumped 14.5 per cent to 75 cents.

