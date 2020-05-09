Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

Melbourne biotech company Cynata Therapeutics has received approval to enrol two dozen seriously ill COVID-19 patients in a NSW trial of its stem cell drug candidate.

Twelve COVID-19 patients with compromised lung function will receive infusions of Cynata’s Cymerus mesenchymal stem cells treatment in addition to their normal care, while the other 12 will just receive the standard course of treatment.

Researchers will then see after a week if the patients who received the Cymerus treatment have better oxygen levels in their blood than those in the control group.

Cynata said it was also assessing opportunities to expand the COVID-19 trial to other jurisdictions, as the Cymerus treatment has shown promise in treating conditions that can arise from severe COVID-19 infections.

The study will be conducted in NSW centres in collaboration with the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Institute and investigators from the COVID-19 Stem Cell Treatment Group.

Cynata’s lead product candidate is a stem cell treatment for graft-versus-host disease, a complication that sometimes arises after organ transplants.

By 1340 AEDT, Cynata shares had jumped 14.5 per cent to 75 cents.