Cyrus, Bain submit binding bids for Virgin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The bidding for Virgin Australia is down to its final stages and an outcome could be known soon. Image by (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

air transport

Cyrus, Bain submit binding bids for Virgin

By AAP

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 14:29:50

The bidding for Virgin Australia is entering its final stage with both Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners submitting their final and binding offers for the airline.

Deloitte said the administrators handling Virgin’s affairs will now assess the bids with a view to selecting a preferred bidder by Tuesday, June 30.

“On the basis of their public statements, both bidders are committed to seeing a strong, competitive and sustainable Virgin Australia operating into the future, employing many thousands of Australians, and supporting the tourism industry and state and national economies,” Deloitte said in a statement.

Details of their bids were not disclosed, although Deloitte said both bidders have already received Foreign Investment Review Board approval.

Both bidders have previously flagged operating a smaller, single-branded domestic and short-haul international airline that also has growth potential, Deloitte added. 

Reuters reported on Monday that Virgin Australia’s bondholders were working on a debt-to-equity swap if they weren’t satisfied with the sale offer, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The airline owes about $2 billion total to 6,500 unsecured bondholders, the second-most numerous creditor group behind employees that will vote on a deal at a meeting in August.

The bondholders are preparing the backup plan to help avoid liquidation if the administrator’s preferred offer is not acceptable, the person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The threat of a rival plan could also make the bidders and the administrator, Deloitte, more attuned to their interests.

Although not all of the details have been worked out, the bondholders want the debt-to-equity swap to happen soon, ahead of a later sale once coronavirus-related volatility in the airline industry subsides, the person said.

Virgin bondholders include FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and The Bank of New York Mellon.

– With Reuters

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

rugby league

NRL considering shifting Storm home game

Melbourne may be forced to move Friday's home game away from AAMI Park to Sydney due to the recent coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

rugby union

Rennie's play to lure overseas Wallabies

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie hopes to harness more of Australian rugby's overseas talent without completely abandoning the Giteau Law.

Australian rules football

Talia admits Crows not up to AFL standard

Adelaide defender Daniel Talia knows the dispirited Crows are nowhere near an acceptable AFL standard and has vowed they will improve.

rugby league

Pay under pressure, Dogs NRL meeting looms

Canterbury coach Dean Pay is under increasing pressure to keep his job after another loss in round six of the NRL.

news

inquiry

Bushfire warnings were confusing: councils

The confusing nature of the national bushfire warning system is a big concern to local government after the 2019-20 bushfires, a group says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL limits contact amid virus fears

All 18 clubs have been banned from full-contact training in groups of more than nine as the AFL attempts to mitigate the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

WHO reports largest single-day COVID rise

WHO has reported the largest single-day rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, with Brazil leading the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617.