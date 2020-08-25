Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

Geelong’s Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide’s Sam Powell-Pepper will face the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday evening to appeal their respective one-match suspensions for dangerous tackles.

Dahlhaus is due to miss Friday’s clash against the Western Bulldogs, his former club, after being banned for rough conduct.

His first-quarter tackle on Adelaide’s Matt Crouch on Sunday was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Dahlhaus has played eight games for the Cats this year but Sunday’s game had been his first AFL outing since round seven, having missed five games with a heel injury.

Before Dahlhaus’ hearing, Powell-Pepper will challenge his own one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct, which currently rules him out of Saturday’s clash with Sydney.

The Power midfielder’s final-quarter tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy on Saturday was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Meanwhile, Richmond pair Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin have challenged their staging charges through written submissions to the tribunal.

Grimes received a $1250 sanction as a second offence, while Vlastuin’s first staging offence drew a $750 fine.

Melbourne winger Ed Langdon and Adelaide’s Lachlan Murphy are challenging their respective $1500 fines for rough conduct (dangerous tackle) via written submissions.