Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Luke Dahlhaus is fighting a one-match ban in the hope of playing against ex-club Western Bulldogs. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

By Anna Harrington

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 13:30:12

Geelong’s Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide’s Sam Powell-Pepper will face the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday evening to appeal their respective one-match suspensions for dangerous tackles.

Dahlhaus is due to miss Friday’s clash against the Western Bulldogs, his former club, after being banned for rough conduct.

His first-quarter tackle on Adelaide’s Matt Crouch on Sunday was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Dahlhaus has played eight games for the Cats this year but Sunday’s game had been his first AFL outing since round seven, having missed five games with a heel injury.

Before Dahlhaus’ hearing, Powell-Pepper will challenge his own one-match ban for engaging in rough conduct, which currently rules him out of Saturday’s clash with Sydney.

The Power midfielder’s final-quarter tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy on Saturday was assessed as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Meanwhile, Richmond pair Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin have challenged their staging charges through written submissions to the tribunal.

Grimes received a $1250 sanction as a second offence, while Vlastuin’s first staging offence drew a $750 fine.

Melbourne winger Ed Langdon and Adelaide’s Lachlan Murphy are challenging their respective $1500 fines for rough conduct (dangerous tackle) via written submissions.

Latest sport

boxing

Judge bias claims rocks Horn-Tszyu fight

The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight in Townsville has been rocked by claims of judge bias ahead of Wednesday night's fight.

rugby league

Seibold to make Broncos NRL exit

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach's five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

Australian rules football

Dahlhaus, Powell-Pepper to face tribunal

The AFL tribunal will hear appeals from Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus and Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper, both challenging one-match bans, on Tuesday evening.

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

news

politics

States rethink strict virus border rules

States are rethinking their border restrictions after increased pressure from the federal government, as Victoria records another eight coronavirus deaths.

sport

boxing

Judge bias claims rocks Horn-Tszyu fight

The Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu fight in Townsville has been rocked by claims of judge bias ahead of Wednesday night's fight.

world

international court or tribunal

Signs of emotion from terrorist Tarrant

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.