Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield is wary of the AFL returning while Australians remain in "lockdown". Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

By Shayne Hope

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 10:15:07

Patrick Dangerfield has questioned whether the AFL’s centralised hub plan is a realistic way of restarting the 2020 season.

The AFL is considering putting teams in quarantined environments to play round-robin matches if government restrictions due to coronavirus are lifted and football is cleared to resume in certain states.

But AFL Players’ Association president and Geelong superstar Dangerfield has serious doubts about whether the plans made public in recent days could work.

“How realistic that is, I think speculative at best,” Dangerfield told SEN on Tuesday.

“We’ve said we’ll do what we can as players.

“I think you’d find you’d have players that would be more than willing to do that and you’ll have some that would be vehemently opposed.

“I know these are desperate times but we’ve also got to be measured in our response to this.”

Dangerfield said it was important the AFL set the right example for the rest of the community.

“I think round one was a good example of the angst that playing created and I just think to do something like that whilst everyone else is still in lockdown, there would need to be a huge amount of thought go into it,” he said.

“I’m not sure how comfortable I would be with it.

“We so often hear people talk about sportsmen as role models, well, this is something that’s affecting absolutely everyone within the country, so our role to that is to do as we’re told and to abide by the government guidelines.

“It’s more and bigger than just sport, so let’s get through it first and make logical decisions post.”

Dangerfield said no formal plan around returning to action had been put to the Players’ Association as of Tuesday morning.

“At some stage we all want to be back playing but it’s got to be the right time,” he said.

“I would assume that we would be consulted as a PA and really go through the intricacies of restarting the season.

“But my own personal view at the moment is we are a long way away from that.

“We’ve got to flatten the curve and really reduce it as best we possibly can.

“Then, and only then, once it becomes safe we think about restarting the season.”

Dangerfield said many players would find it “extremely difficult” to be isolated away from their families for extended periods to play football.

However, he also noted players felt a responsibility to clubs that are under huge financial pressure and staff who have been stood down as a result of cutbacks.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

rugby league

NRL talks NRLW future with female stars

The NRL has moved to assure its female stars they have not been forgotten by the game as NRLW remains in limbo over the coronavirus shutdown.

Australian rules football

AFL examines quarantine hub options

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with its 18 teams quarantined in up to four separate locations.

news

crime, law and justice

High Court quashes George Pell convictions

Cardinal George Pell has won his appeal bid to the High Court and will be freed from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars for child sex abuse.

sport

rugby league

NRL conference plan 'not fair': Tallis

Former Kangaroos star Gorden Tallis believes splitting this year's NRL season into two conferences would be unfair for some teams.

world

virus diseases

UK PM in intensive care, symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken an intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened, his office says.