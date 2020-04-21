Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
AFL Players representative Patrick Dangerfield is warming to the idea of hubs to resume the season. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

By Melissa Woods

April 21, 2020

2020-04-21 10:37:41

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he’s coming around to the concept of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the 2020 season.

The Geelong superstar initially vetoed the idea of hubs, which would see teams split into three groups and isolated in different states to limit their exposure to COVID-19.

But Dangerfield now says it’s worth exploring.

“The longer you look at where we are at nationally in terms of trying to combat the virus, I think it becomes more of an option to start the season,” he told SEN radio.

“This is purely my own personal thoughts, (but) I don’t see us flying week to week, state to state, I don’t think that’s going to be possible so I think we’re going to have to open our eyes to that possibility that there’s certain hubs around.

“We have to be open to it as the jobs of so many rely upon it and that’s not just players … so as more information comes to light I think it’s not as scary a proposition as what first initial reactions were.” 

Dangerfield says it’s too soon to make a call on resuming training on May 4, which has been floated as a possible timeline.

“I know that was a timeline publicly discussed a month ago but I’m not sure how close that is to the reality of where we are at,” he said.

“A lot of it is going to be government driven around rules on isolation.

“May 4 isn’t a date that was ever formally put to us as a PA and I suppose the situation we’re in is we’re waiting for an update from the AFL on where it’ll all stand but they are still gathering information.

“It’s frustrating for all but it’s better to get it right than rushing to a decision that could be ever changing.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield warming to AFL player hubs

AFL Players Association president Patrick Dangerfield says he's warming to the idea of quarantine hubs as a way to resume the AFL season this year.

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

rugby league

Greenberg falls on sword as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has resigned with immediate effect as the game's chief executive, becoming the first big-name departure of the Peter V'landys era.

rugby union

Rugby Australia and RUPA reach pay deal

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players' Association have reached an interim wages deal believed to involve at least a 60 per cent cut in player pay.

rugby league

NRL pushes on with return after Greenberg

The NRL still face a massive week in its attempts to return to the field during the coronavirus after Todd Greenberg's immediate departure as chief executive.

news

politics

Tax cuts, deregulation on road to recovery

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the October budget will include a package of measures designed to stimulate growth after the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

Australian rules football

Western Bulldogs' VC Hunter to step down

Lachie Hunter is reportedly set to step down as Western Bulldogs vice-captain following his alleged drink-driving incident.

world

homicide

At least 18 dead in Canada mass shooting

A gunman disguised as a police officer has killed at least 17 people in the deadliest shooting attack in Canada's history.