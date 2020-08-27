Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Joe Daniher celebrated his return to AFL action with three goals in Essendon's win over Hawthorn. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Daniher stars as Essendon beat Hawks

By Steve Larkin

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 19:11:07

In his first AFL game for almost 15 months, Joe Daniher has sparked Essendon to a stunning 16-point comeback win over Hawthorn.

Daniher kicked three goals as the Bombers overturned a 36-point deficit at halftime to win 13.9 (87) to 10.11 (71) in Thursday’s twilight match at Adelaide Oval.

Daniher booted 3.3 and took several strong grabs as the Bombers revived their season by snapping a five-game winless streak to rise to ninth on the ladder.

Hawthorn’s loss was soured by luckless Jonathon Patton suffering another injury.

Patton’s season could be over after hobbling from the field in the opening quarter with a suspected right calf injury.

The No.1 pick at the 2011 draft, who underwent three knee reconstruction operations while with Greater Western Sydney, will have scans on Friday.

Patton had only returned to action last Saturday after being sidelined for six games by a hamstring strain.

Hawthorn led 7.10 to 2.4 at halftime after scoring from 17 of their 22 inside 50s in the half.

But Daniher, who has been cruelled by groin injury since his last game in round nine last year, played an inspired second half.

The Bombers booted five goals to one to trail by nine points at three quarter-time.

The star forward’s purple patch began with a trademark high grab on the wing in the third stanza.

Minutes later, he marked low-down, casually converted around his body and was mobbed by teammates.

Daniher soon added two more marks only to blaze set shots wide, but laced-out Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti for another major.

And in the tense last quarter, with his side four points up with less than four minutes remaining, Daniher goaled again.

He then capped his fairytale comeback by snapping the last major of the game to seal a remarkable win.

Essendon’s Zach Merrett was outstanding with 36 disposals, ably supported by Ashley McGrath (32 possessions), Kyle Langford (27 touches) and Dylan Shiel (25 disposals).

Bombers Jake Stringer, Cale Hooker and Dylan Clarke each booted two goals.

Hawthorn’s Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell was his side’s chief ball-winner with 27 disposals while teammates Tom Scully, Jack Gunston and Daniel Howe slotted two majors apiece.

The Hawks meet winless Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday evening with Essendon playing West Coast in Brisbane later that night.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Daniher stars as Essendon beat Hawks

Essendon have defeated Hawthorn by 16 points in Thursday's AFL twilight game at Adelaide Oval.

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

Australian rules football

Queensland deserves AFL GF: Bid chairman

Queensland's AFL grand final bid chairman Tony Cochrane says the state has proved it deserves to host the 2020 decider having kept the season afloat.

soccer

Doubters driving Sydney in A-L: Ninkovic

Sydney FC have qualified for their third grand final in four seasons and playmaker Milos Ninkovic says they've got a point to prove.

rugby league

Cordner set to return for NRL's hot Chooks

Sydney Roosters captain Boyd Cordner is ready to return from a six-week concussion break against Brisbane on Friday night.

news

epidemic and plague

Nine new NSW COVID-19 cases, gym concerns

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases while a cluster associated with a central Sydney gym has grown to eight people.

sport

Australian rules football

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong captain Joel Selwood will miss Friday's clash against the Western Bulldogs with the Cats unwilling to risk his knee injury in the lead-up to finals.

world

meteorological disaster

Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana

One of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana has made landfall, prompting evacuations and fears a wall of water could be pushed 65km inland.