Increased water flow will see the Murray and Darling rivers meet up for the first time in two years. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Darling, Murray first link in two years

By Ashlea Witoslawski

April 13, 2020

2020-04-13 11:39:06

The Darling and Murray rivers will link-up for the first time in two years this Easter due to flows pushed down the southern section of the system into Wentworth in NSW’s far south west. 

Minister for Water, Property and Housing Melinda Pavey said the news was a relief for parts of the state that have suffered through the worst of this ongoing drought. But it did not mark the end of this natural diaster. 

“Between 390 and 420 gigalitres of water is estimated to flow into the Menindee Lakes over the coming weeks,” Ms Pavey said in a statement on Sunday. 

This has been enough for WaterNSW to restart flows to the lower Darling, she added. 

“We mustn’t be fooled into thinking this brings these regions out of the drought,” Ms Pavey said.

“It’s going to take more rain over the coming months to really take the pressure off these areas.”

