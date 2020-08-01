Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Four people are in isolation as NT authorities investigate if they came from coronavirus hotspot. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Darwin man tests positive for COVID-19

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 18:58:48

A Darwin man has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Victoria.

The man arrived in the Northern Territory on a flight from Melbourne on Friday.

He is now under the care of the local health services while all close contacts, including some people on the same flight, are now in mandatory supervised isolation at Howard Springs Quarantine Facility.

His case takes the total number of COVID-19 infections reported in the NT to 33, all related to international or interstate travel.

Meanwhile, three men and a woman are in isolation in Alice Springs as authorities investigate if they arrived in the Territory from a coronavirus hotspot.

The men – aged 26, 27 and 29 – and the 28-year-old woman travelled to the Northern Territory by road, passing through a control point on the Territory-Queensland border on Monday.

But police said information received from a member of the public indicated the three men may have travelled from a declared COVID-19 hotspot in the previous 14 days.

The NT has declared all of Victoria and the greater Sydney area virus hotspots, forcing anyone who arrives from those regions into 14 days of supervised quarantine at their own expense.

The four people are being held in quarantine while three other people they had close contact with have also been placed in isolation.

COVID-19 testing and further contact tracing in relation to all seven is underway.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Sharks bite late to beat Broncos in NRL

A late Cronulla comeback has inflicted more NRL pain on Brisbane with the Sharks securing a 36-26 win at Suncorp Stadium.

news

police

Manslaughter charges for Vic police deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in relation to the freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

sport

Australian rules football

St Kilda register big AFL win over Sydney

Midfielder Zak Jones has starred for St Kilda in a 53-point AFL win over his old side Sydney at the Gabba.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".