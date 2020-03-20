Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne’s Majak Daw has been named to play his first AFL game since 2018, completing one of the game’s most-extraordinary comebacks.

Despite missing training on Thursday because of a cold, the defender will line up for the Kangaroos’ round-one clash on Sunday with St Kilda.

Daw missed all of last season as he recovered from serious hip and pelvic injuries, suffered in December 2018 in a fall from the Bolte Bridge.

He was included on Thursday in the Roos’ extended squad for their season-opener but doubt remained over his health.

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw said on Thursday Daw was sent home from the club as precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If he (Daw) came in with the same illness four months ago, he’d be training,” Shaw said.

It will be Daw’s 51st AFL game, having brought up his half-century in round 23, 2018 – also against the Saints.

He enjoyed a career-best season in 2018 after making a permanent move to defence and looked impressive during North’s pre-season.

In further good news for the Roos, star full-forward Ben Brown has been declared fit to play after overcoming a calf injury.

But Shaw sprang a selection surprise, leaving talented GWS recruit Aidan Bonar among the emergencies.