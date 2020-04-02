RSL endorses Anzac dawn driveway service

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The RSL has approved a plan for people to commemorate Anzac Day at dawn from their driveways. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

RSL endorses Anzac dawn driveway service

By John Kidman

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 16:45:03

With Anzac Day’s once indestructable traditions cruelled by forced isolation, Australians will instead walk to the ends of their driveways on April 25 and light up the dawn.

RSL branches in every state have unanimously endorsed the gesture, with families across the nation expected to stand at their gates, on balconies or verandahs at 6am and hold a candle to fallen heroes.

Since regular public marches and services are cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, radio networks are signing on to livestream services people can tune in to outside on phones and tablets.

Musicians everywhere are being called on to take to their front yards to play the Last Post and Rouse or Reveille for neighbours. Residents are being urged to dress windows and mailboxes with poppies and kids to make bright red “wreaths” from painted egg cartons to hang on doors. 

What began as a grassroots idea to mark Australia’s great day of remembrance has grown into a national campaign.

“We get thousands and thousands of people to dawn services in a normal year and a very great proportion of those are from the general public,” RSL Australia general manager Kim Henshaw told AAP on Wednesday.

“So this gives them a way that they can have their own private commemoration. We see it as very positive indeed.”

He said it was decided at a national hook-up on Monday to tag the initiative Light Up The Dawn.

In Brisbane, school teacher Alastair Tomkins has launched Music for Mateship in a bid to “bring our community together one street at a time by playing the Last Post, observing a minute’s silence and playing Rouse”.

Anyone interested should download the music sheets, start practising and notify their neighbourhood via a letterbox drop, he says.

ABC Local Radio and some commercial networks have agreed to broadcast services from 6am.

West of the NSW Blue Mountains, at Bathurst, local stations 2BS and B-Rock are inviting residents to hold a candle in their driveways during a seven-minute broadcast

Community station 2MCE at the town’s Charles Sturt University campus will stream the service to 100 other stations across the country.

At Scone in the state’s Hunter Valley, locals are being encouraged not to tie a yellow ribbon around the old oak tree but a purple one traditionally used in Anzac garlands on their fences and railings.

On Facebook and Twitter, dozens of community support groups and pages have asked tens of thousands of followers to register for “letterbox events”.

Credit for the idea is being directed at Melbourne man Justin Wilbur, the son of a Vietnam veteran who says, “nothing is going to stop us from remembering” our Diggers. 

Latest sport

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide's director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with "nowhere to go" during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

AFL clubs can refund memberships

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says club members are entitled to ask for refunds as the season is suspended due to COVID-19.

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

news

health

Qld closes national parks as toll rises

Many Queensland national parks and recreation areas will be closed to the public as a third person dies from the coronavirus, and the state closes its borders.

sport

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide's director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with "nowhere to go" during the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.