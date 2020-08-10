Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Jason Day is looking forward to 2020's last two majors after a strong PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Day buoyed for majors after PGA top five

By Evin Priest

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 12:39:48

A resurgent Jason Day is fired up for the looming US Open and Masters having sniffed a second career major victory with a hot finish at the US PGA Championship.

The former world No.1 continued his return to form with a tie for fourth – three shots behind PGA champion Collin Morikawa – at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park to record his 10th top-five result in 38 major starts.

The 23-year-old Morikawa, playing just his second major, shot a 64 for a 13-under-par total and a two-stroke win from England veteran Paul Casey (66) and overnight leader Dustin Johnson (68).

Day, the 2015 PGA champion, carded a solid 66 to finish at 10 under alongside Matthew Wolff (65), Bryson DeChambeau (66), Tony Finau (66) and Scottie Scheffler (68).

Day posted three consecutive top-10s on the US PGA Tour leading into the PGA Championship and has clawed back up the world rankings to No.32.

The 32-year-old is champing at the bit to continue his bid for a second major, which he will do at September’s US Open at Winged Foot in New York and the Masters at Augusta National in November.

“I can’t wait to play these next two majors now,” Day told AAP after his round.

“The US Open is the most testing major and I love that, but the Masters is my favourite event and one I really want to win. It’s exciting.”

Although no fans were in attendance, the PGA saw one of the most dramatic finishes to a major championship in recent memory.

A whopping seven players were tied for the lead late in the round before Morikawa chipped in for birdie at the 14th to break the stalemate.

A stunning eagle at the 16th set up a cruisy victory.

Day, made a late charge with a birdie at the 10th and a 40-foot birdie at the 11th before another at the 14th to post a share of the clubhouse lead.

But Morikawa took the first major of 2020 by the scruff of the neck.

“It was really cool to be able to be in contention again at a major on Sunday,” Day told reporters. 

“It’s just nice to be able to know my game can handle the pressure of trying to win a major championship.

“There’s still a lot more to improve on but if my putter gets hot, I’m going to win pretty soon.

“Everything is starting to connect and click.”

Day’s countryman Adam Scott signed off with a solid 68 to share 20th at four under, while fellow Queenslander Cameron Smith (70) finished at even-par.

Latest sport

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

NRL to fine Panthers coach for ref rant

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

golf

Day buoyed for majors after PGA top five

Jason Day can't wait for September's US Open and November's Masters after his top-five result at the US PGA Championship.

news

politics

Elderly virus sacrifice idea 'hideous': PM

The prime minister has baulked at "hideous" suggestions the elderly should be sacrificed to coronavirus, as Victoria marks its deadliest day of the pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".