Jason Day started the third round of the PGA Championship just two shots off the lead. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Day chasing PGA C’ship lead on moving day

By Evin Priest

August 9, 2020

2020-08-09 08:00:04

Adam Scott has squandered a chance to reel in US PGA Championship leader Haotong Li midway through the Australian’s third round of the first major of 2020.

Scott had moved to within five shots of Li courtesy of a birdie at TPC Harding Park’s sixth hole but immediately followed it with back-to-back bogeys and has made the turn at one-under-par.

Overnight leader Li sits at eight under while Scott’s countryman Jason Day, the 2015 winner, is among a group of big names at six under.

The big guns trying to chase down Li include two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka, long-hitting American Cameron Champ, England’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Young American Collin Morikawa is the big mover early on day three having picked up three shots on his front nine to sit at five under.

World No.1 Justin Thomas (68) finished his third round at one under after blowing a promising start.

Thomas, who made the cut on the number, started the third round nine shots behind Li but quickly cut that deficit to four after birdies at five of his opening seven holes.

But Thomas made bogeys at his next two holes and mostly struggled the rest of the way as the wind started to pick up ahead of the afternoon wave.

“I’m pissed off, that’s really the best way to describe it,” Thomas said.

“I let a really good round go.”

Power-hitters Cameron Champ (five under), Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele (four under) are also within reach as the leading contenders commenced their rounds on moving day.

Australia’s Cameron Smith (70) finished day three at even par.

Meanwhile, four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods dropped two shots for a second straight day with a 72 leaving him at two over and well out of contention for a 16th major championship win.

