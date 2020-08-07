Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian Jason Day has claimed the early clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship. Image by EPA PHOTO

golf

Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

By Evin Priest

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 07:20:46

Australian golf star Jason Day has fired the lowest opening round of his US PGA Championship career to claim the early clubhouse lead at golf’s first major of 2020.

Lathered in Deep Heat to protect his ailing back, Day birdied his last hole for a bogey-free five-under-par 65 at TPC Harding Park to snare a one-shot lead.

Day led by one stroke from a large group at four under headlined by defending champion Brooks Koepka, Germany’s former winner Martin Kaymer, two-time major winner Zach Johnson and fellow former world No.1 Justin Rose.

Four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods began his search for a 16th career major in style with a solid 68 to sit three behind Day at two under, while dual winner Rory McIlroy sits at even par after a 70.

Queenslander Day anticipated the cool temperatures in San Francisco and caked his back – which was operated on earlier this year – in Deep Heat cream to prevent another injury.

“I pretty much lather up in Deep Heat and I try and burn the skin off my back, to be honest,” Day said after his round. “I feel pretty good.”

Day teed off from the 10th hole and began with a birdie at the par 5. He added another at the par-3 17th to make the turn at two under.

He then rattled off birdies at the first, fourth and ninth holes to card a blemish-free start in search of his second career major.

“I drove it really nicely and, when I was out of position, I left myself on the right side of the fairways,” Day said.

Day’s five birdies came from close range with his longest birdie putt coming from 13 feet.

The 12-time PGA Tour winner hasn’t had to tap in to his usually world-beating form on the greens but feels it’s ready when he needs it.

“I’ve been working very hard in the off-weeks to get my putting back to where it is, because it’s always been a strength of mine,” Day said.

“I feel like the game is slowly coming around and the confidence is coming around because I’m starting to see the results, which has been good.”

Along with Koepka, Kaymer, Johnson and Rose, Americans Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley, Brendan Steele and Scottie Scheffler also sot morning four-under rounds to be one behind Day.

Day’s fellow Australians Adam Scott, Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert all had afternoon tee-offs.

