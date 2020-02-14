Day, Woods in PGA contention at Riviera CC

Event host Tiger Woods and Australia’s Jason Day are in the hunt during the first round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Day posted a three-under-par 68 at the famed Riviera Country Club and Woods is on the same score late in his round on Thursday.

Earlier, American Matt Kuchar posted the clubhouse lead with a sensational 64 to sit at seven under.

Kuchar’s nearest chasers are KH Lee, Russell Henley, Adam Schenk and Wyndham Clark at four under after the trio signed for 67s.

Day is a shot further back courtesy of his best-ever round at Riviera CC.

The former world No.1 had never broken 70 in 12 previous loops around the Santa Monica course.

Also at three under is new world No.1 Rory McIlroy, while former top-ranked Brooks Koepka (69) is a shot further behind.

Next best of the Australians is Aaron Baddeley, who sits two under while playing the back nine.

Baddeley is one shot ahead of Marc Leishman (70) at one under.

Adam Scott sits at one over through 16 holes, while Cameron Smith’s 74 left him at three over.

Matt Jones sits in last place after an eight-over 79.

The Genesis Invitational now offers the winner a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour, one more than regular events, and a $US1.674 million ($A2.49m) winner’s prize.

Nine of the world’s top 10 golfers are in action.