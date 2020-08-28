Discover Australian Associated Press

Alex de Minaur has been seeded 21 for the US Open which gets underway on Monday. Image by AP PHOTO

tennis

De Minaur faces unseeded Martin in US Open

By Ian McCullough

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 05:16:28

Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur has been drawn against Slovakian world No.95 Andrej Martin in the first round of the US Open which gets underway on Monday.

De Minaur, who is ranked 26th, has been seeded 21st after reaching the last-16 a year ago – his best run at a grand slam.

The Spanish-based Sydneysider faces a potentially tricky second-round clash against giant-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic or former French world No.7 Richard Gasquet – a former semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic headlines a men’s draw that doesn’t contain either defending champion Rafael Nadal or five-times winner Roger Federer for the first time since 1999.

John Millman, the 2018 quarter-finalist, faces Georgian 27th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in his opening-round clash.

Millman’s Davis Cup teammate Jordan Thompson takes on Stefano Travaglia of Italy with James Duckworth drawn against Salvatore Caruso.

Main-draw debutant Marc Polmans faces unseeded American Marcos Giron with Sydneysider Chris O’Connell taking on Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

With world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and former Flushing Meadows champion and new mum Samantha Stosur both opting out, Ajla Tomljanovic will lead the women’s charge.

But Tomljanovic faces a huge test to reach the second round after being drawn against former US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber in the first round.

Astra Sharma faces Dayana Yastremska, Lizette Cabrera meets Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic with  Maddison Inglis up against Polish 24th seed Magda Linette. 

Along with Barty, world No.2 and reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, world No.5 Elina Svitolina, sixth-ranked titleholder Bianca Andreescu, world No.7 Kiki Bertens and world No.8 Belinda Bencic are also bypassing the grand slam.

