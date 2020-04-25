Discover Australian Associated Press

A rescue flight carrying Australians and New Zealanders from South America is due to touch down. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Death toll at 80 as rescue flight arrives

By AAP

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 23:32:37

Australia’s coronavirus death toll is at 80, as a plane-load of Australians and New Zealanders are due to arrive on a rescue flight out of Buenos Aires. 

The more than 150 Australians and 20 New Zealanders left the Argentinian capital at 2pm Saturday local time after being stranded in South America since the outbreak.

Tasmania recorded its tenth COVID-19 fatality on Saturday after a 90-year-old man died at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe.

Nine of Tasmania’s deaths have been in the northwest, where an outbreak has been responsible for the majority of the island’s 208 cases.

Twelve new cases confirmed in NSW include a worker at a Blue Mountains aged care home, prompting concerns of another outbreak.

However the Catholic Healthcare Bodington worker reportedly did not have symptoms when last at the home.

Caddens’ Anglicare Newmarch House has recorded 48 infections, making it NSW’s largest ongoing coronavirus cluster.

The nation’s total confirmed cases now stands at 6694, a relatively modest increase on 6565 a week ago. At the peak of the crisis at the end of March, cases were rising by more than 200 a day.

Authorities around the country have warned against complacency, urging people not to be lulled into a false sense of security just because daily confirmed case numbers are decreasing. 

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the virus as “energetic” and “sneaky” while Victoria’s deputy health officer Annaliese van Diemen said “this is not over”. 

Victoria recorded just three new cases on Saturday for a total of 1346.

Fourteen of these have been connected to a private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care.

The clinic has effectively been shut down to contain the virus spread.

In Queensland, cases total 1026, while in Western Australian confirmed cases are at 549.

In the ACT, cases rose by one to 106, while in South Australia there were no new positive results for a third day in a row, keeping the total at 438.

As the nation marked Anzac Day without the usual mass gatherings or fanfare, Governor-General David Hurley urged people to consider what former generations would expect of us as we face our greatest generational test. 

