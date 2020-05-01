Decision on virus rules brought forward

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison said national cabinet would decide on easing restrictions next Friday. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Decision on virus rules brought forward

By Matt Coughlan

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 14:45:42

Some of Australia’s coronavirus restrictions will be lifted earlier than expected with state and federal leaders set to make an announcement next Friday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said national cabinet would ease restrictions after next week’s meeting, bringing forward the decision from May 11.

“Australians have earned an early mark through the work they have done,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

Mr Morrison said measures would be weighed up based on health risks and benefits to the economy.

“We can’t keep Australia under the doona. We need to be able to move ahead,” he said.

Expanding testing, boosting contact tracing and preparing the health system to deal with the disease were key benchmarks needed to relax rules.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said health authorities were confident hospitals including intensive care units could cope with potential outbreaks.

There’s also enough personal protective equipment available for health workers.

“We are very clear we have enough masks. That’s a great thing after all of the issues we’ve had with masks,” Professor Murphy told reporters.

The government is urging more people to download the CovidSafe tracing app, with the 3.5 million registered short of what is needed to make it effective.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Qld rapist handed seven life sentences

Queensland man Nicholas Crilley has been handed seven life sentences for systematically raping and burning a woman during 23 days of drug-induced violence.

virus diseases

Lockdown eased in virus-hit Tas region

Tough restrictions placed on northwest Tasmania amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the region will be eased next week, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

politics

Decision on virus rules brought forward

Federal and state leaders have brought forward a decision on lifting national coronavirus restrictions to next Friday, days earlier than expected.

virus diseases

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of them from community transmission, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the state.

road accident

Second slain Vic constable farewelled

The second of four police officers killed in a crash on a Melbourne freeway has been farewelled at a private funeral, with a third service due later in the day.

news

crime, law and justice

Qld rapist handed seven life sentences

Queensland man Nicholas Crilley has been handed seven life sentences for systematically raping and burning a woman during 23 days of drug-induced violence.

sport

rugby league

Warriors agree to board plane for NRL

The NRL has resolved any concerns holding back the Warriors from flying to Australia to begin training ahead of the season resuming.

world

economy, business and finance

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.