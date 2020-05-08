Discover Australian Associated Press

An inquiry has been told the Ruby Princess was allowed to dock in a last-minute decision. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

inquiry

Decision reversed on Ruby Princess docking

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 19:54:16

The NSW Port Authority reversed its decision to cancel the Ruby Princess’ Sydney booking after the cruise line said it had low coronavirus risk, an inquiry has been told.

The authority, which is responsible for providing a pilot to bring vessels into port, cancelled the booking late on March 18 after the duty harbourmaster received information from NSW Ambulance about two ill passengers needing transportation from the ship. 

But the authority’s acting chief operating officer Emma Fensom said she reversed the cancellation in the early hours of March 19 after a conversation with Carnival Australia’s senior director of port operations Paul Mifsud.

Ms Fensom told the inquiry Mr Mifsud said “NSW Health had not said the ambulances were for COVID-19” and that there was no coronavirus on board.

The inquiry was told earlier in the week that Mr Mifsud also told another NSW Port Authority worker on March 18 “it was business as usual” and that the ship had been deemed a low risk. 

Commissioner Bret Walker SC asked if Ms Fensom tried to confirm the information with NSW Health.

“He wasn’t a doctor, let alone the ship’s doctor. And he’s not an ambulance officer. So … it stood to reason that all he was doing was, at best, passing on something somebody else had told him,” Mr Walker said. 

She agreed with Mr Walker and said she did not try to speak with anyone from NSW Health. 

Mr Mifsud was questioned later on Friday. He told the inquiry he learned on the afternoon of March 18 from Carnival’s port agents that NSW Health would not be boarding the ship because of its low risk status.

This information was relayed in their office where personnel also discussed the ambulance cases not being related to COVID-19 as well as the need for swabs to be taken off the ship for testing. 

All 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark on March 19 and the ship has since been linked to more than 20 coronavirus deaths and 600 infections across Australia.

Mr Walker earlier on Friday addressed comments from the prime minister who cited “aggressive” questioning of NSW Health senior epidemiologist Kelly-Anne Ressler at the inquiry earlier in the week when she was reduced to tears.

But Mr Walker did not take the prime ministerial feedback as criticism.

“There may have been created an unfortunate misunderstanding that the prime minister intended to make representations, submissions or suggestions to me about the conduct of this independent inquiry,” he said. 

“Without needing in any way to be charitable, I can make it clear I couldn’t possibly take seriously the suggestion the prime minister intended to do that.”

Mr Morrison told 2GB Radio on Wednesday Mr Walker’s aggressive questioning of Ms Ressler was out of line as she wiped away tears.

The inquiry will continue to hear from Mr Mifsud when it resumes on Monday. 

The special commission is expected to deliver its final report by mid-August.

The Ruby Princess arrived in Manila on Thursday after departing Port Kembla about a fortnight ago.

