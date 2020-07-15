Defence to bolster Victoria paramedics

Another 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel will head to Victoria to help its growing coronavirus struggle, including riding with paramedics.

Ambulances will be staffed by a paramedic and an ADF member to bolster staff numbers. The personnel will help at scenes and drive back to the hospital.

“Ambulance Victoria paramedic response crews – not all of them, but many of them – will be now a shared crew,” Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“So one member of Ambulance Victoria, so an ambo, and a member of ADF, that will be a general-duties ADF person who can support the inevitable number of paramedics who will finish up having to quarantine.”

Other ADF support will go to:

* The State Control Centre for planning, logistics and intelligence reporting

* The public health response focusing on contact tracing data management and analysis, information flow as well as the allocation and tracking of tasks.

* Supply and logistics for care packages going to public housing residents who are locked down

* Coronavirus testing

* Compliance checking with Victoria Police and vehicle check points.

Currently more than 400 personnel are in Victoria and are expected to remain until the end of the current, six week lockdown.

The extra 1000 members start arriving in coming days and will continue over four weeks.