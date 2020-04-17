Discover Australian Associated Press

Ambassador to the US, Arthur Sinodinos, says expats should delay booking trips home. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Delay booking Aust Xmas trips: ambassador

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 10:53:18

Australian expatriates and international tourists hoping to visit Australia around Christmas should hold off booking their trips, Australia’s ambassador to the US has warned.

    Arthur Sinodinos said visitors should “wait a little while” to assess how long border restrictions and social distancing rules would be in place as Australia attempted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    Mr Sinodinos, who replaced Joe Hockey in Washington DC in February, took questions from concerned US-based Australians during a video conference call organised by the American Australian Association.

     “So at the moment I would take a cautious approach to that,” said Mr Sinodinos when asked about Christmas travel to Australia during Wednesday’s call.

      “It’s again, just safety first in the circumstances.

      “We are as keen as anybody to get tourism going again in particular, and we’re conscious of the impact that this has had on the tourism industry and we put out an industry support package to help them.

     “But at this stage we’re cautious about when we’ll be encouraging large groups of people to be coming back for travel-related purposes.”

       The Australian government has encouraged Australians and permanent Australian residents living overseas who want to return to Australia during the pandemic to do so.

       The Australian government has arranged limited flights with Qantas and Virgin Australia from the US west coast to Australia to help Australians return home.

       Mr Sinodinos said he did not believe Australia’s strict border restrictions “would be lifted for some time”.

     “I think it’ll be more a case of sequencing the restrictions that are taken off, and with the focus on internal restrictions in terms of reopening more shops, reopening more of industry, and so on and so forth,” he said. 

    AAA president and former US ambassador to Australia John Berry hosted Mr Sinodinos on the video call.

