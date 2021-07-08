FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
NBA title-winner Matthew Dellavedova is poised to join Melbourne United in the NBL. Image by AP PHOTO

basketball

Dellavedova poised for NBL homecoming

By Murray Wenzel

July 9, 2021

2021-07-09 08:51:30

NBA title-winner Matthew Dellavedova is poised to sign with Melbourne United in the biggest NBL homecoming since Andrew Bogut’s move to Sydney three years ago.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard won a ring as LeBron James’ right-hand man in 2016, but has recently struggled with injuries that included a concussion that saw him miss a bulk of the recent season.

ESPN is reporting Dellavedova, who will play a key role in the Boomers’ pursuit of an Olympic medal later this month, will join the defending NBL champions as they hunt a third title in four years.

The Victorian point guard has played eight seasons in the NBA after going undrafted, earning cult status in Cleveland because of his incredible hustle and desperation.

He would join Boomers teammate Chris Goulding while fellow Boomer and United star Jock Landale – named this season’s finals MVP – is hopeful of securing a move to the NBA on the back of a strong Olympic campaign.  

It would be another endorsement of the Australian league, which welcomed Bogut in 2018 and was used by this year’s NBA rookie of year LaMelo Ball as a launching pad. 

