Demand for mental health service surges

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorians made almost half of all calls from across the country to Beyond Blue in the past week. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Demand for mental health service surges

By Christine McGinn

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 20:47:02

Two leading Australian crisis support services have been smashed with calls for help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victorians made up almost half of all calls from across the country to Beyond Blue’s support services in the past week, data reveals.

Twice as many Victorians as normal have called the mental health organisation in the same period, Beyond Blue states.

There was a 66 per cent increase in calls to Beyond Blue’s support services in April and a 60 per cent uptick in May compared with the same period in 2019.

Calls to Beyond Blue were up 47 per cent in June compared with the previous June, the organisation reports.

“Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, people were reporting feeling worried, uncertain or overwhelmed and they were dealing with loneliness or family pressure,” Beyond Blue chief executive Georgie Harman said.

“In more recent times, we’ve seen more talk of exhaustion, fatigue, and concerns about the reintroduction of social restrictions.”

It comes as Melburnians head back into stay-at-home restrictions for six weeks due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

There’s also been a 22 per cent increase in the number of Victorians picking up the phone to talk to Lifeline since Sunday compared with this time last year.

Lifeline Australia chairman John Brogden urged Victorians to call and have a chat rather than “suffer in silence”.

“So this 22 per cent spike in Victoria is a significant sign that the new lockdown measures are taking a toll on the mental health of Victorians,” Mr Brogden said.

“For someone who is already struggling, this can be a huge blow.”

But it’s not just Victorians putting up their hand for help.

Since March, Lifeline has received almost 90,000 calls a month, equating to a call every 30 seconds.

Lifeline also has a text service available every night for people who are unable to talk.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

Australian rules football

Under-fire Dees up for AFL fight

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his underperforming team has largely blocked out the wave of criticism that has come its way during a poor run of AFL form.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake escapes longer ban, fined $20k

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching the game's anti-vilification code, but will still miss just two matches.

Australian rules football

No gripes about AFL unknown: coaches

AFL coaches say they're prepared to meet the challenges of shorter turnarounds between games as league hierarchy discuss fixturing problems.

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

news

inquiry

ACT wants disaster funds for burnt park

The ACT says it may not face difficulty restoring a national park extensively damaged by bushfire because it cannot access federal disaster recovery funding.

sport

soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League's operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

world

meteorological disaster

Japanese floods death toll rises to 66

Japan is bracing for more heavy rain as the death toll from recent floods and mudslides rises to 66.