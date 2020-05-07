External advisor forced on Newmarch House

The operators of a coronavirus-plagued aged care home in western Sydney have been forced to appoint an “external advisor” to help management through a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, with the death toll currently at 16.

An additional two staff members at Newmarch House on Thursday were confirmed coronavirus-positive, with federal authorities threatening operators Anglicare with the revocation of their approved aged care provider status.

NSW on Thursday recorded three new coronavirus cases from some 10,900 tests, two of which were from enhanced screening provisions at Newmarch House.

Some 31 staff members and 37 residents have come down with the virus.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission on Wednesday wrote to operator Anglicare threatening to revoke its licence, arguing there’s “an immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of care recipients” at the home.

The commission demanded Anglicare agree to a number of conditions including that it does not admit any new residents “until it can demonstrate … that the serious risk to care recipients at the service has been effectively addressed”.

Anglicare in a statement on Thursday said it had received a notice from the commission demanding an external advisor is appointed for the Caddens facility.

The company said the three-month posting would be filled by the end of Thursday.

“Anglicare Sydney is confident with the support of the advisor and the commission, issues at Newmarch House will be resolved expeditiously,” the operators said.

“Residents and families can be assured that this will mean we will have additional expertise to support us during this extremely difficult time.”

A royal commission into aged care will also look at the impact of coronavirus on aged care and the COVID-19 deaths at other nursing homes.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck on Thursday told Sky News 25 aged care homes across Australia have recorded COVID-19 cases and most had managed well.

“If (the royal commission is) only looking at Newmarch, they’re not doing a service to the aged care sector because I think that across the board they’ve done quite well,” Senator Colbeck said.

Labor aged care spokeswoman Julie Collins on Thursday welcomed the aged care safety commission’s intervention at Newmarch House, saying it should’ve occurred sooner.

“Only the royal commission has the necessary investigative powers to get to the bottom of what has happened, with ongoing reports of infection control failures at Newmarch House,” Ms Collins said in a statement.

“All Australians must be assured we have the very best infection control practices in aged care.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday reiterated that an increase in COVID-19 cases was likely with the easing of restrictions, and urged residents to maintain social distancing and seek testing even with mild respiratory symptoms.

But she made clear life in NSW would return to something resembling normal by the end of June, with National Cabinet on Friday to assess current restrictions.

Those restrictions would not change in NSW in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

“I doubt very much NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother’s Day,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

“Having said that, please know two adults and children can visit any mother at any one time, and a mother can accept multiple visits per day so long as there’s not too many people for each visit … so that’s a huge step forward.”

NSW has 3044 cases of coronavirus, with 10 people in intensive care. The state’s death toll currently stands at 46.