The aged care commission is threatening to sanction Newmarch House over a fatal COVID-19 outbreak. Image by /AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Demands issued on virus-hit Newmarch House

By Dominica Sanda

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 21:33:46

The operators of a coronavirus-hit western Sydney aged care home have until the end of the day to agree to conditions set out by the federal aged care commissioner or risk losing their approved provider status.

The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission on Wednesday wrote to operator Anglicare threatening to revoke its licence arguing there’s “an immediate and severe risk to the health, safety and wellbeing of care recipients” at its Newmarch House nursing home.

The commission said it was intervening “due to the seriousness of the outbreak of COVID-19” at the nursing home near Penrith where 16 residents have died.

It demanded Anglicare agree to a number of conditions, including that it does not admit any new residents “until it can demonstrate … that the serious risk to care recipients at the service has been effectively addressed”.

Anglicare has to agree to the new conditions by Thursday evening.

A royal commission into aged care will also look at the impact of coronavirus on aged care and the COVID-19 deaths at other nursing homes. 

NSW recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, one of which was a Newmarch House aged care facility worker confirmed on Tuesday by Anglicare.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday acknowledged that an increase in COVID-19 cases was likely with the easing of restrictions, and urged residents to maintain social distancing and seek testing even with mild respiratory symptoms.

Ms Berejiklian said NSW would look to find the sweet spot in what economic activity and social liberties were maximised, while maintaining a manageable number of virus cases.

Department retail giant Myer will trial the re-opening of two of its NSW stories in Liverpool and Bankstown from Saturday. 

There will be increased cleaning and hand santiser will be available for customers and staff. Social distancing will also be adhered to with signage across the stores.

NSW has to date 3042 cases of coronavirus, with 13 people in intensive care.

