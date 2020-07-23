Discover Australian Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi says the $US1 trillion in virus relief Republicans are considering is not enough. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Democrats want more money for virus relief

By David Morgan and David Lawder

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 08:58:50

US Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend on the next round of coronavirus relief as they discuss proposals to extend unemployment insurance for Americans out of work and provide more money for schools.

After separate meetings with White House and Treasury officials, Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday said they expected the eventual legislation to include more funding for coronavirus testing, despite earlier resistance to the idea from President Donald Trump’s administration.

But there was debate over whether to accept Trump’s demands for a payroll tax cut, which even some Senate Republicans questioned.

Democrats said Republicans and the White House had not united on a proposal. The payroll tax funds federal retirement programs such as Social Security.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the $US1 trillion ($A1.43 trillion) Republicans say they are considering would not be sufficient to do what is needed for the US economy and Americans’ health.

The Democratic-run House of Representatives passed a $US3 trillion relief bill two months ago that the Republican-majority Senate has ignored.

“We want to see this (Republican) bill, not just have a conversation,” Pelosi told reporters after meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

“We’re glad they came to see us … but they’re not close to getting ready to negotiate,” Schumer said.

Mnuchin said, however, said he hoped for agreement by the end of next week.

“That’s an important time frame, because we want to get something done before the unemployment insurance expires” on July 31, he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans would soon unveil a new coronavirus bill that is expected to have a $US1 trillion price tag.

He said it would include $US105 billion for schools; assistance for small businesses; direct payments to individuals and families; help for businesses to meet the cost of protecting employees and customers; money for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments; and liability protection for businesses, healthcare facilities, churches, charities and government agencies.

Democrats are proposing $US175 billion to help elementary and secondary schools cope with the pandemic and have said they are determined to fight for provisions in a $US3 trillion bill that passed the House in May and includes aid to state and local governments, extended unemployment insurance for displaced workers and protections for workers.

There are also disagreements within the Republican ranks over what new legislation should contain.

“I’m going to introduce a bill in the next few days that is a starting place, that enjoys fairly significant support among Republican senators – probably not everyone,” McConnell told a news conference.

The White House had threatened to upstage the negotiations by pressing for the elimination of billions of dollars for testing. But in an apparent reversal, Mnuchin said the administration wanted “to make sure there’s plenty of money for testing. And that’s a big priority.”

Trump has also called for a payroll tax cut, seeing it as a major stimulus for the pandemic-stricken US economy.

Democrats have said such a move could threaten Social Security benefits.

