The Melbourne-North Melbourne (pic) AFL match has been moved to Adelaide due to COVID measures. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

By Anna Harrington

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 16:53:15

The round-11 AFL clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne has been moved to Adelaide Oval.

The Kangaroos and Demons were originally scheduled to play on Sunday August 9 at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena but that venue was ruled out after Tasmania elected not to open its border to Queensland.

Melbourne play the Crows at Adelaide Oval on August 5 and will remain in South Australia in the lead-up to their game four days later against the Kangaroos.

The round-12 game between Geelong and Port Adelaide on August 14 has been moved from Brisbane to Metricon Stadium – a move to protect the Gabba’s surface as the venue hosts three other matches that round.

