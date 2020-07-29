Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

The round-11 AFL clash between Melbourne and North Melbourne has been moved to Adelaide Oval.

The Kangaroos and Demons were originally scheduled to play on Sunday August 9 at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena but that venue was ruled out after Tasmania elected not to open its border to Queensland.

Melbourne play the Crows at Adelaide Oval on August 5 and will remain in South Australia in the lead-up to their game four days later against the Kangaroos.

The round-12 game between Geelong and Port Adelaide on August 14 has been moved from Brisbane to Metricon Stadium – a move to protect the Gabba’s surface as the venue hosts three other matches that round.