Victoria reported 270 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with more than 4000 cases now active. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

disease

ADF personnel partner with Victorian ambos

By Daniel McCulloch

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 11:55:43

Defence troops will soon ride alongside Victorian paramedics as the state braces for an “inevitable” rise in the number of ambulance staff forced into quarantine.

Victoria recorded 270 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with more than 4000 cases now active across the state.

The number of people in Victorian hospitals continues to climb steeply, including 27 in intensive care units.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has struck a deal with the prime minister to partner Australian Defence Force personnel with paramedics.

Most response crews will now include a member of each agency.

“That will be a general-duties ADF person who can support the inevitable number of paramedics who will finish up having to quarantine, having to isolate, having to be furloughed because of exposure or potential exposure,” Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday.

A further 1000 defence personnel have been sent to Victoria to help enforce stay-at-home orders and staff vehicle checkpoints.

The reinforcements are on top of 350 troops already working across the state to help ring-fence Melbourne during the city’s second lockdown and boost testing efforts.

The NSW government is introducing stricter operating rules for pubs after more than 20 cases were linked to a southwest Sydney venue.

Pubs will be allowed a maximum of 300 guests and group bookings will be capped at 10 people.

Venues will also be required to record contact details of every patron, rather than just the person who made the booking.

South Australia has announced its July 20 border reopening date for NSW and the ACT has been called off, as new outbreaks spark concerns across the country.

Meanwhile, anyone who breaks Queensland’s rules to limit the spread of coronavirus could soon be jailed for up to six months.

The state government has introduced legislation to increase the penalties for people caught breaking public health directions.

Individuals could soon face $4000 on-the-spot fines or six months behind bars.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has issued a stern warning to the hospitality industry as well as patrons after the escalation of cases at pubs and clubs.

“We cannot afford to have these sorts of slips when it comes to the restrictions that are in place allowing our hospitality industry to begin the road to recovery,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“Patrons also have to take responsibility. If we have to close hotels and pubs again the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that.”

The federal government hopes Victoria's descent back into tough restrictions will sound a warning for all Australians to take COVID-19 seriously.

