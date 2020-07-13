‘Demoralising’ Vic lockdown sounds warning

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria reported 177 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a decrease from last week's high of 288. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

disease

‘Demoralising’ Vic lockdown sounds warning

By Paul Osborne

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 17:27:06

Victoria’s return to tough restrictions shows the need for all Australians to step up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the federal government has warned.

Melbourne has recorded an eighth consecutive day of triple-figure coronavirus infection increases as Sydney deals with concerning disease spotfires.

Victorian authorities reported 177 new cases on Monday, a decrease from last week’s high of 288.

Federal Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar, whose seat of Deakin is in Melbourne, said the return to tight restrictions had been “demoralising”.

“I think ‘demoralising’ is probably the word,” he told the ABC.

“I’m hoping that we can use that feeling to motivate us all to do the right thing, to make sure that this is the last lockdown.”

Prior to the spike in cases, Australians’ personal stress, anxiety and loneliness was starting to lift.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday just 24 per cent of those surveyed reported experiencing one or more sources of personal stress in June, compared to 43 per cent in April.

Significantly fewer people reported feelings associated with anxiety and depression in June compared to April.

“Now that some parts of the country are either having to reinstate some restrictions or put a pause on easing them it will be important to understand what impact this is likely to have on people’s mental health,” head of ABS household surveys Michelle Marquardt said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he hoped people across every state took heed of the uptick in cases.

“We don’t want to have to go back, but that requires everybody to keep showing that discipline,” he told 2GB radio. 

NSW is being closely watched after reporting 21 cases on Monday, most of which were linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney.

Health authorities are examining whether a Victorian person was the source.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has issued a stern warning to the hospitality industry as well as patrons after the escalation of cases at pubs and clubs.

“We cannot afford to have these sorts of slips when it comes to the restrictions that are in place allowing our hospitality industry to begin the road to recovery,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“Patrons also have to take responsibility. If we have to close hotels and pubs again the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that.”

A further 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel will be sent to Victoria in a bid to help Melbourne control its coronavirus outbreak.

The reinforcements are on top of 350 troops already working across the state to help ring fence Melbourne during the city’s second lockdown and boost testing efforts.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the personnel would work on isolation, testing and checkpoint control.

Queensland reported one case of COVID-19 – a person who acquired it overseas and is in hotel quarantine.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

NSW pub rules tighten after virus outbreak

Pubs will have to operate under stricter rules to be introduced by the NSW government after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to a Sydney pub outbreak.

virus diseases

Victorian virus outbreaks continue

Authorities in Victoria are working hard to identify links between new coronavirus cases as the daily infection count continues to hit triple figures.

health

Tougher pub rules after NSW virus outbreak

The NSW government will introduce stricter operating rules for pubs after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to a venue in Sydney's southwest.

virus diseases

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

crime, law and justice

Snapchat texts in Sydney teacher case

A Sydney teacher allegedly enticed her student to send explicit images on Snapchat and sexually assaulted him five times, a court has heard.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW pub rules tighten after virus outbreak

Pubs will have to operate under stricter rules to be introduced by the NSW government after more than 20 COVID-19 cases were linked to a Sydney pub outbreak.

sport

tennis

Stosur becomes a mother to baby girl

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has revealed she is now a mum after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl last month.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.