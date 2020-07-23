Departure opens Roosters’ door for SBW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sonny Bill Williams is one step closer to returning to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters. Image by AP PHOTO

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters’ door for SBW

By Scott Bailey

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 14:59:18

Sonny Bill Williams’ return to the Sydney Roosters is one step closer with young winger Asu Kepaoa set to be released by the club.

Williams is weighing up his options on a possible NRL return, after his manager met with Roosters supremo Nick Politis on Wednesday.

The Roosters have the room within their cap to secure Williams, but Kepaoa’s departure will make the transaction far easier.

AAP understands the winger will be released to the Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal, that will see him link with the joint venture within days.

It’s believed the youngster had already agreed to move to the Tigers earlier this month, with the Williams situation prompting the Roosters to offer an earlier release.

The 20-year-old can play anywhere in the backline and scored five tries in 15 games for North Sydney in the NSW Cup last year.

For Williams to return he will need to gain approval from the Federal Government given he is not an Australian citizen and borders remain closed.

He will also have to serve two weeks in quarantine, given he will be arriving from overseas.

Williams would provide a welcome option for the Roosters as they go in hunt of a third straight title.

Their back-row stocks have been hurt by lock Victor Radley and utility Sam Verrills being ruled out for the season with knee injuries.

Second-rower Angus Crichton is also expected to miss the next month with a knee injury of his own.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

Sydney Roosters winger Asu Kepaoa will be released to the Wests Tigers on a two-year deal, opening the door for Sonny Bill Williams to return to the premiers.

Australian rules football

Clarkson plays down focus on AFL future

Alastair Clarkson says planning for his long-term future at Hawthorn hasn't changed and he'll back in his senior players to bounce back - for now.

Australian rules football

Tuck will be with us in AFL game: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says his AFL team, who face GWS in a grand-final rematch, have spoken about the shock death of former Tiger Shane Tuck at age 38.

gymnastics

Aussie gymnasts detail abuse in the sport

Gymnastics Australia is promising action after numerous former gymnasts detail mental and physical abuse in the sport.

news

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

space programme

China succesfully launches probe to Mars

The unmanned probe launched by China is expected to arrive at Mars in February, when it will attempt to deploy a rover to explore the planet for 90 days.