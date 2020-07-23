Departure opens Roosters’ door for SBW

Sonny Bill Williams’ return to the Sydney Roosters is one step closer with young winger Asu Kepaoa set to be released by the club.

Williams is weighing up his options on a possible NRL return, after his manager met with Roosters supremo Nick Politis on Wednesday.

The Roosters have the room within their cap to secure Williams, but Kepaoa’s departure will make the transaction far easier.

AAP understands the winger will be released to the Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal, that will see him link with the joint venture within days.

It’s believed the youngster had already agreed to move to the Tigers earlier this month, with the Williams situation prompting the Roosters to offer an earlier release.

The 20-year-old can play anywhere in the backline and scored five tries in 15 games for North Sydney in the NSW Cup last year.

For Williams to return he will need to gain approval from the Federal Government given he is not an Australian citizen and borders remain closed.

He will also have to serve two weeks in quarantine, given he will be arriving from overseas.

Williams would provide a welcome option for the Roosters as they go in hunt of a third straight title.

Their back-row stocks have been hurt by lock Victor Radley and utility Sam Verrills being ruled out for the season with knee injuries.

Second-rower Angus Crichton is also expected to miss the next month with a knee injury of his own.