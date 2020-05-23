Deputy PM boasts Nationals’ pro-coal view

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nationals leader Michael McCormack backs the continued use of coal for the country's energy needs. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Deputy PM boasts Nationals’ pro-coal view

By Rebecca Gredley

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 11:53:57

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is standing on the side of coal, emphasising that a government plan to move towards more gas is still a draft.

The Nationals leader on Friday declared his whole party backs coal: “We’re all pro-coal … we’re pro-all technologies.” 

“We believe in technology rather than taxation,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has released a discussion paper for the government’s technology roadmap, which lays out an investment plan for a cleaner economy.

It highlights the importance of gas, hydro and hydrogen for Australia’s future, with coal moving into the shadows.

“It is a draft,” Mr McCormack said. 

“It’s in its draft form so there will be the opportunity for input into that process.”

Australia is a signatory to the Paris agreement which means it’s committed to a 26 to 28 per cent reduction in emissions on 2005 levels by 2030.

The global pact also includes a target of net zero emissions by 2050, a goal which the federal government shies away from.

Mr McCormack has downplayed the goal.

“It’s 2020. We’re talking about 30 years in advance,” he said.

“I know a lot of people set their hair on fire about climate change and all the rest, yes it is important … but what’s important is also jobs for the here and now.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says the deputy prime minister’s comments about climate change are inappropriate given the role it played in the devastating bushfires over summer.

“He should reflect on those comments and retract them,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“We need to be very careful about the language that we use. When it comes to climate change – it is real, we do need action.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

news

politics

Albanese questions recovery management

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says the $60 billion mistake in the JobKeeper program raise questions about the government's competence to manage the recovery.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes with 99 on board

A Pakistan airliner carrying 99 people has crashed in a residential area of the city of Karachi after losing power in both engines.